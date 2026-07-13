Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mercedes-Benz confirms BS VI petrol vehicles compatible with E20 fuel.

This follows YouTuber Sourav Joshi's mileage drop allegations.

Joshi claimed car mileage dropped significantly to 5 km/L.

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a statement after YouTuber Sourav Joshi claimed that his luxury car’s fuel efficiency dropped dramatically after he began using ethanol-blended petrol. The automaker said that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel and certified by the relevant authorities.

Mercedes-Benz India Issues ‘Customer Advisory’

Sharing a statement titled “Customer Advisory” on X (formerly Twitter), Mercedes-Benz said that all its BS VI vehicles are “materially compatible” with E20 fuel and reiterated its commitment to customer safety and vehicle performance.

“At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities,” the company said.

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It further added, “We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility.”



What Sourav Joshi Claimed

The statement comes after a video by YouTuber Sourav Joshi went viral across X, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In the video, he claimed that his Mercedes, which previously delivered around 16-17 km/L, had begun returning significantly lower mileage after he started using ethanol-blended petrol.

“A problem has come up: the car isn’t giving mileage. Earlier, it used to give good mileage, around 15-16, and now it’s showing 9. I got the petrol filled just yesterday, and even then, the fuel has gone down so much.”

He added, “Earlier, on a full tank, it used to show a range of around 808, and now it’s showing 480. So the mileage is definitely not there. I just hope no other issue comes up. It’s a Mercedes after all. These days, I’m scared even while filling petrol.”

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Joshi later shared another update, claiming that the mileage had dropped even further.

“Yesterday I told you that our car’s mileage had dropped from 17 to 9. And today, do you know how much it has become? It has gone down to 5.”

The YouTuber also expressed concerns that fuel adulteration could potentially damage his vehicle. “These days I’m actually scared while filling petrol, wondering if the car might get damaged, because a lot of people’s vehicles are getting spoiled due to fuel adulteration. Anyway, it’s a good thing I bought the electric G-Wagon instead of the petrol one. Petrol would have cost a lot more, and if the car got damaged, the repair bill would have been huge too.”