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English NewsNewsIndia'Those Looting Hindus Are In Power': Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Ram Temple Donation Row

'Those Looting Hindus Are In Power': Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Ram Temple Donation Row

Uddhav Thackeray launched the "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam, accused the BJP of "looting Hindus", and demanded an impartial probe into the case.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 09:53 PM (IST)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched his "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, launching a fresh attack on the BJP and accusing the ruling party of betraying the very Hindus it claims to represent.

Addressing supporters outside the Hanuman Temple in Mumbai's Dadar after reciting the Hanuman Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa, Thackeray demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged donation scam.

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'Looting Hindus Are In Power'

"If anyone loots a temple in the name of Hindutva, Hindus will not forgive them," he said.

Dressed in a saffron kurta, Thackeray alleged that those "looting Hindus are in power", arguing that the accused could not be entrusted with investigating the allegations.

"A robber cannot investigate his own robbery. The probe must be conducted impartially," he said.

Expressing concern over the future of other prominent Hindu shrines, Thackeray referred to the slogan, "Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baaki hain" (Ayodhya was only a trailer; Kashi and Mathura are yet to come).

"We are proud, patriotic Hindus, but we are not fools," he asserted.

'Bal Thackeray had awakened Hindus'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also claimed that while party founder Bal Thackeray had awakened Hindus, they were now being "hypnotised".

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The alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations surfaced on June 7, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25.

So far, eight people associated with the temple's donation collection and counting process have been arrested, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Before You Go

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Uddhav Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' agitation?

Uddhav Thackeray launched the 'Ram Raksha' agitation to protest the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He demands an independent and impartial investigation into the matter.

Who did Uddhav Thackeray accuse regarding the alleged Ram Temple donation scam?

Thackeray alleged that 'those looting Hindus are in power' and cannot be entrusted with investigating the allegations. He demanded an impartial probe into the scam.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Usshav Thackeray Ram Raksha Ram Temple Embezzlement
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