'Those Looting Hindus Are In Power': Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Ram Temple Donation Row

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched his "Ram Raksha" agitation over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, launching a fresh attack on the BJP and accusing the ruling party of betraying the very Hindus it claims to represent.

Addressing supporters outside the Hanuman Temple in Mumbai's Dadar after reciting the Hanuman Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa, Thackeray demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged donation scam.

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'Looting Hindus Are In Power'

"If anyone loots a temple in the name of Hindutva, Hindus will not forgive them," he said.

Dressed in a saffron kurta, Thackeray alleged that those "looting Hindus are in power", arguing that the accused could not be entrusted with investigating the allegations.

"A robber cannot investigate his own robbery. The probe must be conducted impartially," he said.

Expressing concern over the future of other prominent Hindu shrines, Thackeray referred to the slogan, "Ayodhya toh jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baaki hain" (Ayodhya was only a trailer; Kashi and Mathura are yet to come).

"We are proud, patriotic Hindus, but we are not fools," he asserted.

'Bal Thackeray had awakened Hindus'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also claimed that while party founder Bal Thackeray had awakened Hindus, they were now being "hypnotised".

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The alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations surfaced on June 7, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25.

So far, eight people associated with the temple's donation collection and counting process have been arrested, while the investigation remains ongoing.