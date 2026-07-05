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English NewsNewsIndia'Lacks Moral Courage': Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence After Trump's Remarks On Iran

'Lacks Moral Courage': Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence After Trump's Remarks On Iran

Congress MP Pawan Khera criticised Donald Trump's remarks on Iran after Khamenei's funeral, calling them provocative, and accused the Modi government of remaining silent instead of condemning them.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump made several remarks amid Iran's mourning period.
  • He claimed US inflicted damage, warned of leader elimination.
  • Congress criticized Trump's remarks, government's silence on the issue.

As Iran observed a period of mourning following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on the country sparked fresh political reactions in India. Reports claiming that nearly 10 million people attended Khamenei's funeral have added to the discussion.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump made a series of remarks that drew attention amid the mourning in Iran. In one statement, he said the US had "given Iran a holiday" for Khamenei's funeral. In another, he claimed the United States had inflicted heavy damage on Iran during the war.

He also warned that Iranian leaders remained within reach, saying they could all be eliminated "in one shot", but added that the US would not do so because "there would be nobody left to negotiate with". Trump further claimed that Iran was "begging" for a deal.

Congress Questions Centre's Silence

The controversy prompted a response from the Congress party. Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera reposted a news report about Trump's remarks on X and criticised both the US President's comments and the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Citing reports that around 10 million people attended Khamenei's funeral, possibly one of the largest funeral gatherings in history, Khera noted that several Indian representatives had also travelled to Iran to pay their respects.

He described Trump's statements as "provocative and irresponsible", saying they were detrimental to peace efforts in West Asia.

Khera also accused the Centre of failing to condemn the remarks, alleging that the Prime Minister and his government lacked the moral courage to speak out against what he called inflammatory statements made by the United States.

"What is disturbing for us is that our Compromised PM and the government he leads are incapable of summoning the moral courage to condemn such reckless insinuations of violence by their masters in the United States."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was notable about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?

Reports claimed nearly 10 million people attended Khamenei's funeral, possibly making it one of history's largest gatherings. Several Indian representatives also traveled to Iran to pay their respects.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Pawan Khera Donald Trump. US Iran Talks US-Iran Talks US IRan War
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