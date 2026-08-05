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English NewsNewsIndiaSP protest over Ram temple donation theft disrupts UP Assembly, 11 bills passed amid uproar

SP protest over Ram temple donation theft disrupts UP Assembly, 11 bills passed amid uproar

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till 1.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till 12.20 pm on Tuesday amid an uproar by Samajwadi Party members over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey demanded a discussion on the alleged theft of donations, describing it as a matter of faith.

When Speaker Satish Mahana did not allow the discussion, Samajwadi Party members entered the Well and began raising slogans against the BJP government.

Responding to the protest, the Speaker asked the agitating members to produce the receipts if they had donated any amount for the temple construction.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna hit back at the Samajwadi Party, referring to the firing on karsevaks during its regime and asserting that the party had nothing to do with the faith of the people.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12.20 pm, bringing the Question Hour to an abrupt end.

Despite the protests, the Assembly passed 11 bills by voice vote, including the Uttar Pradesh Public Services Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which raises the retirement age of the tribunal's chairman from 65 to 67 years and that of vice-chairmen and members from 62 to 65 years.

The House also passed an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, granting land ownership rights to displaced families settled in the state after the Partition and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. PTI ABN AR KIS RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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