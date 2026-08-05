COAS Gen Dhiraj Seth visits Central Command HQ in Lucknow, reviews operational readiness

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI): The Chief of Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, on Tuesday visited the Central Command headquarters in Lucknow and reviewed the prevailing operational preparedness and capability enhancement initiatives, the Army said.

Gen Seth interacted with commanders and all ranks, reaffirming that operational preparedness, adaptability and self-reliance remain the bedrock of military effectiveness.

In an X post, the Army said, "General DhirajSeth, COAS, visited Headquarter Central Command, Lucknow, to review the operational preparedness and ongoing capability enhancement initiatives. He was briefed on the Command's operational posture, security situation, infrastructure development, modernisation efforts and measures to further strengthen combat readiness." "COAS further emphasised that a technologically empowered and future-ready Indian Army will continue to safeguard national interests while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," the post said.

During his visit, Gen Seth also felicitated four distinguished veterans with the Yoddha Seva Samman, in recognition of their exemplary contributions to social service, education, healthcare, environment, agriculture, sports and veteran welfare.

The Yoddha Seva Samman embodies the enduring spirit of a Yoddha, one whose values, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation continue long after active military service.

Major General Harsh Kakar (Retd) was honoured for his distinguished contributions to national security and strategic thought.

Following an illustrious military career, including service in the United Nations peacekeeping missions, he continues to strengthen strategic discourse as the founder member and vice-chairman of STRIVE India through his writings, lectures and strategic insights, the Army said.

Colonel Arvind Singh Kushwaha (Retd) was recognised for his outstanding contributions to healthcare and medical education.

He played a pivotal role in the establishment of AIIMS Nagpur, strengthened COVID-19 management in Maharashtra, and contributed significantly to the development of medical colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, continuing his lifelong service to society.

Naib Subedar Radhey Shyam (Retd) was felicitated for his exceptional humanitarian service. Through his personal initiative and resources, he established an old-age home providing shelter, food and medical care to ex-servicemen, war widows and the underprivileged. His selfless service has earned him widespread recognition and several prestigious honours.

Risaldar Major (Honorary Captain) Vijay Kumar (Retd) was recognised for his outstanding contribution to veteran welfare and youth empowerment.

By establishing a Sainik Library and Motivation Centre with his own resources, he has provided free career guidance, study material and computer training, empowering numerous youth and ex-servicemen to pursue meaningful careers and brighter futures, the Army said. PTI NAV RUK RUK

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