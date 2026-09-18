The ECI barred both TMC factions from using the original party name and 'Jora Ghash Phul' symbol for the October 6 bypolls. New names and symbols were assigned to each group.
TMC Symbol Row: CJP’s Saurav Das Says ‘Jokes Just Write Themselves’ Over ‘Envelope’
Reacting to the ECI's decision to suspend the use of the TMC's name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, Das said, “the jokes just write themselves”.
- ECI suspended TMC's name, symbol for upcoming bypolls.
- Mamata's faction got 'Football Player'; rebels received 'Envelope'.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday after the poll panel assigned the “Envelope” election symbol to the breakaway Trinamool Congress (TMC) group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee.
Reacting to the ECI's decision to suspend the use of the TMC's name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, Das said, “the jokes just write themselves”.
In a post on X, Das wrote, “‘Envelope’ symbol for TMC defectors. Envelope mein bharr ke kya aaya tha? The jokes just write themselves in this country.”
What Was The ECI Order?
The Election Commission, in a directive issued late Thursday, barred both factions of the Trinamool Congress, led by former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, from using the party's name, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), or its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol in the upcoming bypolls.
The two groups were also instructed to submit their choices for new names and symbols by Friday morning.
In an order on Friday, the poll panel approved 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' as the name for Mamata Banerjee's faction and 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' for the rival group. The decision applies to the upcoming bypolls.
The Mamata-led faction received the 'Football Player' symbol, while the rebel group was assigned the 'Envelope' symbol.
The bypolls in Nandigram, East Medinipur district, and Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, will take place on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.
Mamata Banerjee Slams ECI Order
Mamata Banerjee criticised the EC's decision on Friday, describing it as an unconstitutional action motivated by political vendetta.
“Envelope” symbol for TMC defectors. Envelope me bharr ke kya aaya tha? The jokes just write themselves in this country. pic.twitter.com/jb6hMtjfiP— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 18, 2026
“We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party,” she said.
She also warned those currently in power, alleging that the EC's decision derived from politically planned interference.
“They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi nahi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga' (Will neither let you keep the name nor the symbol). Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations,” she added.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Election Commission's decision regarding the Trinamool Congress factions?
What new names and symbols did the ECI assign to the TMC factions?
Mamata Banerjee's faction received 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol. Ritabrata Banerjee's group was assigned 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol.
How did Mamata Banerjee react to the Election Commission's order?
Mamata Banerjee criticized the ECI's decision, calling it an unconstitutional, illegal, and undemocratic action. She described it as a politically motivated vendetta and a
When and where are the upcoming bypolls mentioned in the article?
The bypolls will take place in Nandigram, East Medinipur district, and Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.