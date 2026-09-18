India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaTMC Symbol Row: CJP’s Saurav Das Says ‘Jokes Just Write Themselves’ Over ‘Envelope’

TMC Symbol Row: CJP’s Saurav Das Says ‘Jokes Just Write Themselves’ Over ‘Envelope’

Reacting to the ECI's decision to suspend the use of the TMC's name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, Das said, “the jokes just write themselves”.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ECI suspended TMC's name, symbol for upcoming bypolls.
  • Mamata's faction got 'Football Player'; rebels received 'Envelope'.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday after the poll panel assigned the “Envelope” election symbol to the breakaway Trinamool Congress (TMC) group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee.

Reacting to the ECI's decision to suspend the use of the TMC's name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, Das said, “the jokes just write themselves”.

In a post on X, Das wrote, “‘Envelope’ symbol for TMC defectors. Envelope mein bharr ke kya aaya tha? The jokes just write themselves in this country.”

What Was The ECI Order?

The Election Commission, in a directive issued late Thursday, barred both factions of the Trinamool Congress, led by former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, from using the party's name, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), or its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol in the upcoming bypolls.

The two groups were also instructed to submit their choices for new names and symbols by Friday morning.

In an order on Friday, the poll panel approved 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' as the name for Mamata Banerjee's faction and 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' for the rival group. The decision applies to the upcoming bypolls.

The Mamata-led faction received the 'Football Player' symbol, while the rebel group was assigned the 'Envelope' symbol.

The bypolls in Nandigram, East Medinipur district, and Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, will take place on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.

Mamata Banerjee Slams ECI Order

Mamata Banerjee criticised the EC's decision on Friday, describing it as an unconstitutional action motivated by political vendetta.

“We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party,” she said.

She also warned those currently in power, alleging that the EC's decision derived from politically planned interference.

“They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi nahi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga' (Will neither let you keep the name nor the symbol). Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations,” she added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Election Commission's decision regarding the Trinamool Congress factions?

The ECI barred both TMC factions from using the original party name and 'Jora Ghash Phul' symbol for the October 6 bypolls. New names and symbols were assigned to each group.

What new names and symbols did the ECI assign to the TMC factions?

Mamata Banerjee's faction received 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol. Ritabrata Banerjee's group was assigned 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol.

How did Mamata Banerjee react to the Election Commission's order?

Mamata Banerjee criticized the ECI's decision, calling it an unconstitutional, illegal, and undemocratic action. She described it as a politically motivated vendetta and a

When and where are the upcoming bypolls mentioned in the article?

The bypolls will take place in Nandigram, East Medinipur district, and Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Envelope Saurav Das Jokes Just Write Themselves
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest
‘Why Now?’ Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate Pradhan’s Arrest
India
Rahul Gandhi Questions Amit Shah After Delhi Teen’s Murder: ‘Whose Responsibility Is Women’s Safety?’
‘Criminals Roaming Fearlessly’: Rahul Questions Delhi Police After Teen’s Murder
India
Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Sanchita Pradhan Withdraws, TMC Chief Says ‘Will Support Congress’
Nandigram Bypoll: Mamata Camp’s Nominee Withdraws; TMC Chief Springs Congress Surprise
India
‘Unacceptable And Unprofessional’: India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement
‘Unacceptable': India Rejects Pak’s Claims Over Naval Collision, Cites 1991 Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget