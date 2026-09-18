Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata questioned Congress candidate's arrest before Nandigram bypoll.

Congress criticized BJP, Election Commission over alleged collusion.

Arrest followed TMC candidate withdrawal; Mamata then backed Congress.

West Bengal former Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has questioned the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan shortly before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. She alleged that the BJP was using its “old method” of reviving an old case and questioned the timing of Pradhan’s arrest.

“Questions arise over the arrest of the Congress candidate. This is the same old method of the BJP — bringing out an old case again. But why now? Exactly when we announced our support to Congress,” Banerjee said.

Minutes after we extended our support to the Congress candidate for the bypoll in Nandigram, the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested. The timing raises serious questions and is the usual BJP formula: dig out an old case. But why now? Just after we announced support to… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 18, 2026

Mamata Alleges ‘Politics Of Revenge’

Banerjee alleged that the BJP’s “politics of revenge” and “politics of atrocities” showed a clear pattern.

She accused the election agency and the BJP of working together through what she described as manipulation, “vote loot” and intimidation, alleging that such actions were undermining democracy every day.

Congress Targets BJP, Election Commission

The Congress also criticised the BJP and the Election Commission over Pradhan’s arrest, alleging that they were working together to “loot” the election in West Bengal.

The party described the developments ahead of the Nandigram bypoll as a “black spot” for democracy. Congress alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s candidate was earlier intimidated into withdrawing her nomination and that Pradhan was now arrested in a 19-year-old case.

The party said it would not be intimidated by such alleged conspiracies and would face them firmly.

TMC Faces Setbacks Ahead Of Bypoll

The developments came after the Election Commission froze the Trinamool Congress’ name and symbol. The party also suffered a setback in Nandigram after its candidate, Sanchita Pradhan, withdrew her nomination.

Following her withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee announced support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll.