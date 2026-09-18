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English NewsNewsIndia'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest

'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest

Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress candidate Milan Pradhan’s arrest before the Nandigram bypoll, alleging BJP revenge politics. Congress also targeted the BJP and EC, citing a 19-year-old case.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata questioned Congress candidate's arrest before Nandigram bypoll.
  • Congress criticized BJP, Election Commission over alleged collusion.
  • Arrest followed TMC candidate withdrawal; Mamata then backed Congress.

West Bengal former Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has questioned the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan shortly before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. She alleged that the BJP was using its “old method” of reviving an old case and questioned the timing of Pradhan’s arrest.

“Questions arise over the arrest of the Congress candidate. This is the same old method of the BJP — bringing out an old case again. But why now? Exactly when we announced our support to Congress,” Banerjee said.

Mamata Alleges ‘Politics Of Revenge’

Banerjee alleged that the BJP’s “politics of revenge” and “politics of atrocities” showed a clear pattern.

She accused the election agency and the BJP of working together through what she described as manipulation, “vote loot” and intimidation, alleging that such actions were undermining democracy every day.

Congress Targets BJP, Election Commission

The Congress also criticised the BJP and the Election Commission over Pradhan’s arrest, alleging that they were working together to “loot” the election in West Bengal.

The party described the developments ahead of the Nandigram bypoll as a “black spot” for democracy. Congress alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s candidate was earlier intimidated into withdrawing her nomination and that Pradhan was now arrested in a 19-year-old case.

The party said it would not be intimidated by such alleged conspiracies and would face them firmly.

TMC Faces Setbacks Ahead Of Bypoll

The developments came after the Election Commission froze the Trinamool Congress’ name and symbol. The party also suffered a setback in Nandigram after its candidate, Sanchita Pradhan, withdrew her nomination.

Following her withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee announced support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested?

Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with a 19-year-old case shortly before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. His arrest has been questioned by Mamata Banerjee and the Congress.

What did Mamata Banerjee say about Milan Pradhan's arrest?

She questioned the timing, alleging it was BJP's 'old method' of reviving old cases, especially after TMC announced support for Congress. Banerjee accused BJP of 'politics of revenge' and manipulating elections.

What allegations were made against the BJP and Election Commission?

Mamata Banerjee and Congress alleged that the BJP and Election Commission were working together for manipulation, 'vote loot,' and intimidation. They claimed these actions were undermining democracy.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bypoll Mamata Banerjee Nandigram Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
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