Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 16-year-old girl's gang-rape, murder discovered in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi questioned women's safety, demanding immediate action.

He criticized Delhi Police, Home Minister Amit Shah's accountability.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the state of women’s safety in Delhi after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the city’s Swaroop Nagar area.

In a post, Gandhi said the teenager was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and her body dumped in an open field, alleging that police had no clue about the crime for days.

“Such a horrific act of brutality in the capital, and the police had no clue for days,” Gandhi said.

दिल्ली में 17 साल की युवती के साथ गैंगरेप हुआ, उसकी हत्या कर शव खुले मैदान में फेंक दिया गया। राजधानी में इतनी बड़ी दरिंदगी और पुलिस को कई दिनों तक भनक नहीं लगती।



दुर्भाग्य है कि दिल्ली आज राजधानी नहीं, महिलाओं के लिए हर दिन की खौफनाक कहानी बनकर रह गई है।



अमित शाह जी, दिल्ली… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2026

He also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose ministry the Delhi Police functions, over accountability for women’s safety in the national capital.

“Amit Shah ji, Delhi Police is under your control. Ultimately, whose responsibility is women's safety?” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that criminals were “roaming around fearlessly” and questioned whether the Delhi Police’s role had been reduced to “intimidating and threatening ordinary citizens”.

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Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action

Gandhi called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment, while also demanding accountability for what he described as “criminal negligence”.

“The beasts must be arrested immediately, strict action and punishment must be taken, and accountability for this criminal negligence must be fixed,” he said.

Gandhi also said India could not progress without ensuring women’s safety.

What Happened In Swaroop Nagar?

The girl’s body was found in an open field near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar on September 13, police said. Investigators said the crime appeared to have taken place two days earlier.

Police have apprehended four people in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder. They include a 19-year-old man and three juveniles aged between 16 and 17.

According to investigators, one of the juveniles was known to the victim and she had gone to meet him. Police suspect she was sexually assaulted before being stabbed and her body was dumped in the field. The exact sequence of events and individual roles are being investigated.

Police Trace Accused Through CCTV

Investigators examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and traced a suspicious tempo seen near the area. Police subsequently detained its driver, whose questioning allegedly led them to the other three suspects.

Also Read: 'Attacked By Dogs': How Delhi Teen's Gangrape-Murder Came To Light After Body Found In Field

Police have also recovered two knives and clothes allegedly linked to the crime. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.