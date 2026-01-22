Three-Month Driving Ban, Stricter Actions: What Has Changed In Motor Vehicles Rules

The government has taken a significant step towards road safety by introducing a key amendment to the Motor Vehicles Rules. Under the new provision, strict action will be taken against drivers who repeatedly violate traffic regulations.

According to the revised rules, if a person violates traffic rules five or more times within a year, their driving licence can be suspended for three months. The objective is to curb reckless driving and improve discipline on the roads.

How Will Offenders Be Punished

However, the driver will not be punished immediately. A notice will first be issued, giving the individual an opportunity to present their explanation. The driver can submit evidence to justify why the rule was violated or why the allegations are incorrect.

If the authorities are satisfied with the explanation, the licence will not be suspended. But if the response is found to be unsatisfactory, the driver may be barred from driving for three months.

Another important aspect of the rule is that only violations committed within the last one year will be considered. Older cases will not be included in the count.

The new provision has come into effect from January 1. The government said the move is aimed at creating a deterrent among habitual offenders and reducing road accidents.