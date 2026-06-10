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HomeNewsIndiaTMC Faces Another Jolt; Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Gives Up Rajya Sabha Seat

TMC Faces Another Jolt; Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Gives Up Rajya Sabha Seat

Sushmita Dev Resignation: TMC MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the party, intensifying the political crisis facing Mamata Banerjee's camp.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from TMC, Parliament.
  • Her departure deals a fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
  • This marks the second senior TMC resignation within one week.
  • Dev quickly rose as a key national voice for the party.

Sushmita Dev Resignation: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was rocked by another high-profile departure on Wednesday as Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both the party and her seat in Parliament, dealing a fresh blow to the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dev submitted her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan at around 1 p.m., becoming the second senior TMC leader to quit within a week. The development comes amid growing signs of internal unrest and factionalism within the party.

Her exit follows the recent resignation of veteran leader Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, fuelling speculation about widening cracks in the TMC's parliamentary ranks.

Sushmita Dev's Rise In TMC Ends Abruptly

Sushmita Dev's departure is particularly noteworthy given the prominence she attained in the party within a short span of time.

A former Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam, Dev joined the TMC in 2021 after suffering defeat in the 2019 general elections. Soon after entering the party, she emerged as one of its most visible national faces and was appointed as a spokesperson.

The TMC leadership later rewarded her with a Rajya Sabha nomination, strengthening her role in the party's national outreach and parliamentary strategy. Over the past few years, she had become a key voice for the party in Delhi and regularly represented its positions on major political issues.

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Rebellion Gains Momentum Within Party Ranks

Dev's resignation comes at a time when a dissident faction within the TMC appears to be gathering strength.

The rebellion is reportedly being spearheaded by Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who recently claimed that a significant number of TMC parliamentarians were unhappy with the current leadership. According to Dastidar, nearly 20 MPs have expressed support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

She further stated that a letter conveying the support of these lawmakers had already been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC)?

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both the TMC party and her parliamentary seat. She submitted her resignation on Wednesday afternoon.

What was Sushmita Dev's role within the TMC?

She quickly became a visible national face and spokesperson for the party. As a Rajya Sabha MP, she was a key voice in Delhi, representing TMC's positions.

When did Sushmita Dev join the TMC?

Sushmita Dev joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021. Prior to that, she was a Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Silchar, Assam.

Was Sushmita Dev the only recent high-profile departure from the TMC?

No, her exit follows the recent resignation of veteran leader Sukhendu Shekhar Ray. This development fuels speculation about internal unrest within the party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Sushmita Dev Rajya Sabha Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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