TMC Faces Another Jolt; Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Gives Up Rajya Sabha Seat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from TMC, Parliament.

Her departure deals a fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

This marks the second senior TMC resignation within one week.

Dev quickly rose as a key national voice for the party.

Sushmita Dev Resignation: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was rocked by another high-profile departure on Wednesday as Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both the party and her seat in Parliament, dealing a fresh blow to the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dev submitted her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan at around 1 p.m., becoming the second senior TMC leader to quit within a week. The development comes amid growing signs of internal unrest and factionalism within the party.

Her exit follows the recent resignation of veteran leader Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, fuelling speculation about widening cracks in the TMC's parliamentary ranks.

Sushmita Dev's Rise In TMC Ends Abruptly

Sushmita Dev's departure is particularly noteworthy given the prominence she attained in the party within a short span of time.

A former Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam, Dev joined the TMC in 2021 after suffering defeat in the 2019 general elections. Soon after entering the party, she emerged as one of its most visible national faces and was appointed as a spokesperson.

The TMC leadership later rewarded her with a Rajya Sabha nomination, strengthening her role in the party's national outreach and parliamentary strategy. Over the past few years, she had become a key voice for the party in Delhi and regularly represented its positions on major political issues.

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Rebellion Gains Momentum Within Party Ranks

Dev's resignation comes at a time when a dissident faction within the TMC appears to be gathering strength.

The rebellion is reportedly being spearheaded by Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who recently claimed that a significant number of TMC parliamentarians were unhappy with the current leadership. According to Dastidar, nearly 20 MPs have expressed support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

She further stated that a letter conveying the support of these lawmakers had already been submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.