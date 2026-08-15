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English NewsNewsIndiaTMC MP Mahua Moitra claims Nadia administration ordered her to vacate circuit house

TMC MP Mahua Moitra claims Nadia administration ordered her to vacate circuit house

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI): TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday claimed that the district administration of West Bengal’s Nadia ordered her to vacate the local circuit house late at night, after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned propert.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 01:06 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI): TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday claimed that the district administration of West Bengal’s Nadia ordered her to vacate the local circuit house late at night, after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.

Moitra, who moved into the property for her overnight stay following a parliament session, alleged that large crowds had gathered outside the premises shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans after she refused to leave.

In a social media post, Moitra, a Mamata Banerjee loyalist, asserted that as an elected MP, she was entitled to use the facility, but was being pressurised by the district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.

"The room was given to me in a properly made up manner and I was even served my dinner here. I moved in at around 6.15 pm and since 10 o'clock the district administration is sending me messages to vacate the room," Moitra said in a video message on X.

"I told them that I am obviously not going to move out and now I have received an order from the district authorities asking me to move out," she said in the message, which she claimed was recorded around 11 pm.

The Krishnanagar MP alleged that a large crowd had gathered outside the premises and shouted slogans with an intent to intimidate her.

"The Supreme Court had asked me to face the people on the ground like a freedom fighter and I am doing just that," Moitra said, declaring her resolve to not back down.

Moitra was referring to the apex court's observations in connection with a petition she moved seeking protection from the crowd culture of repeated attacks and pelting of eggs at TMC leaders.

"The Calcutta High Court had told me that the district administration would provide me protection, and yet it is the same authority that's ordering me to move out and harass me," she said.

Moitra also posted the order she received from the Nezarath deputy collector of Nadia.

"In view of facilitating the annual maintenances cum upkeep and cleaning arrangements, the Nadia circuit house (at Krishnanagar) shall not be available for service from the evening of August 14, 2026 till further orders," the purported order stated.

"Reservations already confirmed prior to 13th August, 2026 only shall be exempted from the general purview of this order," it added.

No immediate response on the development was received from the Nadia district authorities. PTI SMY RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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