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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi govt plans to redesign Okhla barrage to reduce recurrent frothing: Officials

Delhi govt plans to redesign Okhla barrage to reduce recurrent frothing: Officials

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI): The Delhi government has planned to redesign the Okhla Barrage on the Yamuna river to reduce the recurrent frothing problem at Kalindi Kunj each year, officials said on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 12:56 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI): The Delhi government has planned to redesign the Okhla Barrage on the Yamuna river to reduce the recurrent frothing problem at Kalindi Kunj each year, officials said on Friday.

"The government is also working on the plan to relocate polluting dhobi ghats situated near Kalindi Kunj barrage as a strategy to reduce frothing over Yamuna," an official said.

As per the plan, to manage the water falling from the existing height, a redesign will ensure that after the barrage gates have been opened, the surfactant-laden water doesn't turn into foam, he added.

"Other steps include stopping the garbage dumping into the river, clearing solid waste accumulated in the channel and clearing water hyacinth and other floating vegetation in the river," the official said.

To improve the raw water supply in the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) also plans to conduct a special survey of the Munak canal to reduce transmission losses.

The joint survey, along with the Haryana irrigation department, will be conducted for the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) canal.

"Haryana releases around 330 cusecs of drinking water every day for Delhi from the Yamuna river through Munak canal; the capital receives only 230 cusecs after," another official said.

The survey is likely to start soon as meetings have already been held between the two departments in this regard, he added. PTI SSM PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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