Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSIR To Be Rolled Out In Remaining States Soon: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

SIR To Be Rolled Out In Remaining States Soon: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

"The most compelling testament to the success of the SIR in Bihar was that not a single appeal was filed against the final electoral roll, establishing its sanctity and credibility," Kumar added.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:59 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said the special intensive revision of voters' lists in the remaining states will be rolled out soon as he described "pure" electoral rolls as the bedrock of democracy.

On the eve of the Election Commission's foundation day -- also celebrated as National Voters' Day -- Kumar said the revision exercise is presently being conducted "smoothly" in 12 states and Union territories.

The chief election commissioner said pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and added, "With this objective, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was initiated to ensure that every eligible elector's name is included in the electoral roll and that every ineligible name is removed." This exercise has been successfully completed in Bihar, and a 'special revision' of electoral rolls is separately underway in Assam, Kumar said.

He said, "It (SIR) will soon be rolled out in the remaining states as well.

"The most compelling testament to the success of the SIR in Bihar was that not a single appeal was filed against the final electoral roll, establishing its sanctity and credibility," Kumar added.

According to the chief election commissioner, polls conducted on "this strong foundation" proved historic, recording the highest voter turnout since 1951 at 67.13 per cent, with women electors registering an unprecedented participation rate of 71.78 per cent.

He also emphasised the role of all electors, especially the youth, and urged them to vote without fail and to become ambassadors of democracy.

"I call upon our young electors to lead the fight against misinformation, disinformation, and false narratives. For this, it is essential that they remain fully informed about electoral processes and the various initiatives of the Election Commission," he said.

The Election Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past 16 years, the day has been celebrated as National Voters' Day. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Gyanesh Kumar SIR SIR To Be Rolled Out In Remaining States
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
World
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal, Tensions With Mark Carney Escalate
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal, Tensions With Mark Carney Escalate
World
Ukraine Hit Hours Before Peace Talks End As Russia Repeats Troop Withdrawal Demand
Ukraine Hit Hours Before Peace Talks End As Russia Repeats Troop Withdrawal Demand
India
J&K Terrorist Storms Home, Uses Family As Shield Before Being Neutralised
J&K Terrorist Storms Home, Uses Family As Shield Before Being Neutralised
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Row Deepens, Ramdev vs Avimukteshwaranand, Saints Split, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Navi Mumbai Chemical Factory Blaze, Firefighters Battle Massive Flames, No Casualties Reported
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Case Delayed, Forensic Panel Awaits Crucial SIT Papers
Prayagraj Protest: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Slams Yogi, Endorses Keshav Maurya
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget