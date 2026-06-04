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HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi To Meet Gym Owner 'Mohammad' Deepak, Take Membership Amid His Financial Struggles

Rahul Gandhi To Meet Gym Owner 'Mohammad' Deepak, Take Membership Amid His Financial Struggles

Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Kumar says Rahul Gandhi will visit his gym in Uttarakhand amid financial struggles and political controversy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He alleges political pressure, plans future public awareness campaign.

A gym owner from Kotdwar who found himself at the centre of a political and social controversy earlier this year says Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to fulfil a promise by visiting his fitness centre during a two-day tour of Uttarakhand. Deepak Kumar, popularly known as Mohammad Deepak following a widely discussed confrontation with Bajrang Dal activists, said Gandhi is scheduled to visit the "Hulk" gym on June 4 and formally enroll as a member. While there has been no official confirmation from Gandhi's office, the anticipated visit has drawn considerable attention in Kotdwar.

Deepak Says Gandhi Kept His Word

Speaking to media, Deepak expressed confidence that the Congress leader would follow through on his commitment despite skepticism from some quarters. “Many doubted he would come, but I trusted his word. He has always fulfilled promises made publicly,” he said.

The expected visit is being viewed by Deepak as a significant moment for both him and his struggling business, which has faced challenges in recent months.

Financial Struggles Mount After Public Controversy

The 42-year-old gym operator says his difficulties began in January after he publicly defended a Muslim shopkeeper during a dispute. The incident sparked strong reactions, with supporters and critics rallying around the issue.

According to Deepak, the fallout affected his business, leading to a sharp decline in membership and revenue. He said he is currently grappling with mounting expenses and overdue rent payments.

Deepak revealed that his landlord has sought payment for four months of pending rent, forcing him to weigh difficult options, including selling gym equipment and relocating the facility to keep his family financially afloat.

At present, the gym reportedly has only 60 to 65 members, a figure he says is insufficient to meet monthly operating costs of around ₹40,000.

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Allegations Of Pressure On Potential Customers

Deepak has alleged that workers associated with the BJP and Bajrang Dal discouraged prospective customers from joining his gym, contributing to the financial strain. Despite the setbacks, he says he remains determined to continue speaking out on issues he considers important and has sought legal guidance regarding his future plans.

ALSO READ: 'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader

Activism Continues Beyond The Gym

Deepak has also approached human rights lawyer Asim Sarode for support and is reportedly planning a public campaign in New Delhi. As part of that effort, he has invited several prominent personalities, including Sonam Wangchuk, Prakash Raj, Vishambhar Chaudhary and Nikhil Wagle.

Sarode confirmed that Deepak's initiative is intended to remain within legal boundaries and is not aimed at forming a political party.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Deepak Kumar made regarding his business struggles?

Deepak alleges that workers associated with the BJP and Bajrang Dal discouraged prospective customers from joining his gym. He also faces mounting expenses and four months of overdue rent.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Mohammad Deepak Deepak Kumar Gym Owner Kotdwar Gym
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