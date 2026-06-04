Rahul Gandhi To Meet Gym Owner 'Mohammad' Deepak, Take Membership Amid His Financial Struggles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He alleges political pressure, plans future public awareness campaign.

A gym owner from Kotdwar who found himself at the centre of a political and social controversy earlier this year says Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to fulfil a promise by visiting his fitness centre during a two-day tour of Uttarakhand. Deepak Kumar, popularly known as Mohammad Deepak following a widely discussed confrontation with Bajrang Dal activists, said Gandhi is scheduled to visit the "Hulk" gym on June 4 and formally enroll as a member. While there has been no official confirmation from Gandhi's office, the anticipated visit has drawn considerable attention in Kotdwar.

Deepak Says Gandhi Kept His Word

Speaking to media, Deepak expressed confidence that the Congress leader would follow through on his commitment despite skepticism from some quarters. “Many doubted he would come, but I trusted his word. He has always fulfilled promises made publicly,” he said.

The expected visit is being viewed by Deepak as a significant moment for both him and his struggling business, which has faced challenges in recent months.

VIDEO | Kotdwar: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to meet gym operator Deepak Kumar, during his two-day visit to Uttarkhand.



Deepak Kumar says, “All I want to say is that it is a matter of happiness that he (Rahul Gandhi) is coming, just as he had promised. The best part is that he is… pic.twitter.com/WoYkyyA3bH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

Financial Struggles Mount After Public Controversy

The 42-year-old gym operator says his difficulties began in January after he publicly defended a Muslim shopkeeper during a dispute. The incident sparked strong reactions, with supporters and critics rallying around the issue.

According to Deepak, the fallout affected his business, leading to a sharp decline in membership and revenue. He said he is currently grappling with mounting expenses and overdue rent payments.

Deepak revealed that his landlord has sought payment for four months of pending rent, forcing him to weigh difficult options, including selling gym equipment and relocating the facility to keep his family financially afloat.

At present, the gym reportedly has only 60 to 65 members, a figure he says is insufficient to meet monthly operating costs of around ₹40,000.

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Allegations Of Pressure On Potential Customers

Deepak has alleged that workers associated with the BJP and Bajrang Dal discouraged prospective customers from joining his gym, contributing to the financial strain. Despite the setbacks, he says he remains determined to continue speaking out on issues he considers important and has sought legal guidance regarding his future plans.

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Activism Continues Beyond The Gym

Deepak has also approached human rights lawyer Asim Sarode for support and is reportedly planning a public campaign in New Delhi. As part of that effort, he has invited several prominent personalities, including Sonam Wangchuk, Prakash Raj, Vishambhar Chaudhary and Nikhil Wagle.

Sarode confirmed that Deepak's initiative is intended to remain within legal boundaries and is not aimed at forming a political party.