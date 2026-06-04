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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Scraps B&B Scheme After Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy That Claimed 21 Lives

Delhi Scraps B&B Scheme After Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy That Claimed 21 Lives

Delhi has withdrawn its B&B scheme after the Malviya Nagar fire killed 21 people, ordering inspections and action against violators.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi government discontinues B&B scheme after deadly guesthouse fire.
  • All registered properties face scrutiny; licenses canceled for violations.
  • B&B scheme, launched for 2010 Games, is now withdrawn.
  • Mayor ordered inquiry into municipal rule enforcement lapses.

In the aftermath of the deadly fire at a guesthouse in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals, the Delhi government has decided to discontinue its long-running Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme. The move comes amid mounting concerns over safety compliance and regulatory oversight of small hospitality establishments operating under the programme.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced the decision on Thursday, stating that all properties registered under the scheme would undergo scrutiny and that strict action would be taken against operators found violating the rules.

Delhi Govt Orders Statewide Review Of Registered Properties

The government's response follows intense public scrutiny after the fire at Flourish Stay B&B exposed potential gaps in safety enforcement. Authorities have now launched a comprehensive review of all establishments that were operating under the tourism department's B&B framework.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said the scheme would no longer continue in its current form. He said that the Bed and Breakfast scheme is being officially withdrawn. All establishments operating under it will be checked, and strict action will follow if violations are found. Any property running more than six rooms under this scheme will have its licence cancelled, as per reports.

ALSO READ | Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father

The inspections are expected to focus on building compliance, occupancy limits and adherence to safety norms.

Scheme Introduced For Commonwealth Games Accommodation Demand

The Bed and Breakfast policy was launched by the Delhi Tourism Department ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The initiative was conceived as a solution to the anticipated shortage of affordable accommodation for visitors arriving in the capital.

Under the policy, homeowners were permitted to rent out rooms within their residences, creating a network of small-scale lodging options while generating additional income for local families.

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Owner Fled As Fire Killed 21, Drove Past Building 'Out Of Fear'

To maintain the residential nature of these properties, regulations required owners or caretakers to reside on-site. The scheme allowed a minimum of one guest room and a maximum of eight rooms, with a total capacity capped at 16 beds.

Before You Go

ALERT: Twin Fire Disasters in Delhi Hotel and Muzaffarpur Hospital Raise Safety Concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Delhi government discontinue its Bed and Breakfast scheme?

The Delhi government discontinued the scheme following a deadly guesthouse fire in Malviya Nagar. This move was due to mounting concerns over safety compliance and regulatory oversight.

What was the original purpose of the Bed and Breakfast scheme?

The scheme was launched in 2010 to address an anticipated shortage of accommodation for Commonwealth Games visitors. It allowed homeowners to rent rooms, generating income and providing lodging.

What will happen to properties previously registered under the Bed and Breakfast scheme?

All properties will undergo scrutiny and inspection focusing on building compliance, occupancy limits, and safety. Strict action, including license cancellation for violations, will be taken against operators.

What were the operational rules for properties under the Bed and Breakfast scheme?

Under the scheme, owners or caretakers had to reside on-site. Properties could have 1 to 8 guest rooms, with a total capacity capped at 16 beds.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI Bed And Breakfast Scheme Malviya Nagar Fire Delhi B&B Scheme
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