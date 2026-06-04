The Delhi government discontinued the scheme following a deadly guesthouse fire in Malviya Nagar. This move was due to mounting concerns over safety compliance and regulatory oversight.
Delhi Scraps B&B Scheme After Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy That Claimed 21 Lives
Delhi has withdrawn its B&B scheme after the Malviya Nagar fire killed 21 people, ordering inspections and action against violators.
- Delhi government discontinues B&B scheme after deadly guesthouse fire.
- All registered properties face scrutiny; licenses canceled for violations.
- B&B scheme, launched for 2010 Games, is now withdrawn.
- Mayor ordered inquiry into municipal rule enforcement lapses.
In the aftermath of the deadly fire at a guesthouse in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals, the Delhi government has decided to discontinue its long-running Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme. The move comes amid mounting concerns over safety compliance and regulatory oversight of small hospitality establishments operating under the programme.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced the decision on Thursday, stating that all properties registered under the scheme would undergo scrutiny and that strict action would be taken against operators found violating the rules.
Delhi Govt Orders Statewide Review Of Registered Properties
The government's response follows intense public scrutiny after the fire at Flourish Stay B&B exposed potential gaps in safety enforcement. Authorities have now launched a comprehensive review of all establishments that were operating under the tourism department's B&B framework.
Speaking to reporters, Mishra said the scheme would no longer continue in its current form. He said that the Bed and Breakfast scheme is being officially withdrawn. All establishments operating under it will be checked, and strict action will follow if violations are found. Any property running more than six rooms under this scheme will have its licence cancelled, as per reports.
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The inspections are expected to focus on building compliance, occupancy limits and adherence to safety norms.
Scheme Introduced For Commonwealth Games Accommodation Demand
The Bed and Breakfast policy was launched by the Delhi Tourism Department ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The initiative was conceived as a solution to the anticipated shortage of affordable accommodation for visitors arriving in the capital.
Under the policy, homeowners were permitted to rent out rooms within their residences, creating a network of small-scale lodging options while generating additional income for local families.
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To maintain the residential nature of these properties, regulations required owners or caretakers to reside on-site. The scheme allowed a minimum of one guest room and a maximum of eight rooms, with a total capacity capped at 16 beds.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Delhi government discontinue its Bed and Breakfast scheme?
What was the original purpose of the Bed and Breakfast scheme?
The scheme was launched in 2010 to address an anticipated shortage of accommodation for Commonwealth Games visitors. It allowed homeowners to rent rooms, generating income and providing lodging.
What will happen to properties previously registered under the Bed and Breakfast scheme?
All properties will undergo scrutiny and inspection focusing on building compliance, occupancy limits, and safety. Strict action, including license cancellation for violations, will be taken against operators.
What were the operational rules for properties under the Bed and Breakfast scheme?
Under the scheme, owners or caretakers had to reside on-site. Properties could have 1 to 8 guest rooms, with a total capacity capped at 16 beds.