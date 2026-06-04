Delhi Scraps B&B Scheme After Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy That Claimed 21 Lives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government discontinues B&B scheme after deadly guesthouse fire.

All registered properties face scrutiny; licenses canceled for violations.

B&B scheme, launched for 2010 Games, is now withdrawn.

Mayor ordered inquiry into municipal rule enforcement lapses.

In the aftermath of the deadly fire at a guesthouse in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals, the Delhi government has decided to discontinue its long-running Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme. The move comes amid mounting concerns over safety compliance and regulatory oversight of small hospitality establishments operating under the programme.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced the decision on Thursday, stating that all properties registered under the scheme would undergo scrutiny and that strict action would be taken against operators found violating the rules.

Delhi Govt Orders Statewide Review Of Registered Properties

The government's response follows intense public scrutiny after the fire at Flourish Stay B&B exposed potential gaps in safety enforcement. Authorities have now launched a comprehensive review of all establishments that were operating under the tourism department's B&B framework.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said the scheme would no longer continue in its current form. He said that the Bed and Breakfast scheme is being officially withdrawn. All establishments operating under it will be checked, and strict action will follow if violations are found. Any property running more than six rooms under this scheme will have its licence cancelled, as per reports.

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The inspections are expected to focus on building compliance, occupancy limits and adherence to safety norms.

Scheme Introduced For Commonwealth Games Accommodation Demand

The Bed and Breakfast policy was launched by the Delhi Tourism Department ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The initiative was conceived as a solution to the anticipated shortage of affordable accommodation for visitors arriving in the capital.

Under the policy, homeowners were permitted to rent out rooms within their residences, creating a network of small-scale lodging options while generating additional income for local families.

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To maintain the residential nature of these properties, regulations required owners or caretakers to reside on-site. The scheme allowed a minimum of one guest room and a maximum of eight rooms, with a total capacity capped at 16 beds.