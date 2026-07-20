India Keeps Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance; Seeks Credible Action Against Terror: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan seeks Canada's support to revive the suspended water treaty.

India will continue to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance until Pakistan takes verifiable and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism, according to reports citing official sources. The development comes as Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to revive the 1960 agreement, seeking Canada's support for its restoration. The treaty was suspended by India in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack, marking a significant change in New Delhi's approach to bilateral cooperation on water sharing.

India Rules Out Immediate Restoration

According to reports, New Delhi has conveyed that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot resume in its existing form unless Pakistan demonstrates credible action against cross-border terrorism. Sources quoted in the reports said the decision followed the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, and received the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The reports further quoted sources as saying that the treaty was founded on mutual trust and peaceful relations, conditions they believe no longer exist due to Pakistan's support for terrorism. India has maintained that meaningful action against cross-border terror is a prerequisite for any reconsideration of the agreement.

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Pakistan Appeals To Canada

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged Canada to support the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Islamabad.

Dar argued that India's decision to suspend the treaty had added to regional tensions and called for the agreement to be restored. He also appealed to Canada's support in ensuring compliance with international treaty obligations and preventing what Pakistan described as the "weaponisation" of water.

Brokered by the World Bank in 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty governs the sharing of the six rivers of the Indus basin, allocating the eastern rivers to India and the western rivers primarily to Pakistan. Despite repeated political and military tensions between the two countries, the agreement had remained in force for over six decades until India placed it in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack.

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