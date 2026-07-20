4 Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel Near Ukraine's Odesa Port

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that four Indian nationals were killed and one was critically injured after the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo came under attack while departing Ukraine's Odesa port on July 19. The ship had 17 crew members, including five Indians, on board at the time of the incident.

The MEA said India's Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to those affected. Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, the ministry also wished the injured crew member a speedy recovery.

Our statement on attacks on commercial vessel - MV GOLDEN LEO ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/rhM365hrWJ pic.twitter.com/UMfD7qmT53 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 20, 2026

India condemned the attack, stating that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crew members is "deplorable" and should be avoided, while reiterating the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.