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English NewsNews4 Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel Near Ukraine's Odesa Port

4 Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel Near Ukraine's Odesa Port

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 09:20 PM (IST)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that four Indian nationals were killed and one was critically injured after the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo came under attack while departing Ukraine's Odesa port on July 19. The ship had 17 crew members, including five Indians, on board at the time of the incident.

The MEA said India's Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to those affected. Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, the ministry also wished the injured crew member a speedy recovery.

India condemned the attack, stating that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crew members is "deplorable" and should be avoided, while reiterating the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
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