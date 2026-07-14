The trial has continued for over three years, with more than 215 hearings held. A key reason for the delay is the extensive cross-examination, especially by the defense, which often stretches over multiple sessions.
Four Years On Yet No Justice For Shraddha Walkar; Why Sensational Murder Case Is Still Dragging
The trial in the high-profile murder case has crossed more than 215 hearings, with the prosecution still presenting evidence as the victim's family raises concerns over repeated accommodations granted to the accused.
- Shraddha Walkar murder trial slow, accused gets exam leave.
- Court previously granted accused relief, delaying proceedings further.
- Trial exceeds 215 hearings, victim's family still awaits justice.
- Victim's remains unreleased; family questions repeated judicial concessions.
More than four years after Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, the trial remains far from reaching a conclusion, leaving her family waiting for justice.
The case, which shocked the country in 2022, involves allegations that Poonawala strangled Walkar, dismembered her body, stored the remains in a refrigerator and later disposed of them across different parts of Delhi. He has been facing trial in connection with the case.
The slow pace of proceedings has once again come under scrutiny after a Delhi court allowed Poonawala to skip a scheduled hearing on July 20 so he could appear for his MA Sociology examination from Tihar Jail.
Court Granted Relief for Exam and Earlier Requests
According to an NDTV report, this is not the first time court proceedings have been adjusted to accommodate requests made by the accused.
Court records and sources familiar with the proceedings indicate that around 10 months ago, a hearing was postponed after Poonawala sought time for a dental appointment.
On another occasion, the court also allowed a request for a psychiatric consultation. Taken together, these instances have prompted questions over whether the accused's personal requirements have repeatedly taken precedence over the pace of a trial that has already continued for more than three years.
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More Than 215 Hearings, Evidence Still Being Recorded
The FIR in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was registered on November 10, 2022, while charges were framed in May 2023.
Since then, the court has held more than 215 hearings. However, the prosecution is still in the process of leading evidence. The chargesheet in the case reportedly runs to more than 13,000 pages.
Cross-examination has emerged as one of the key reasons for the prolonged proceedings. According to sources, defence questioning has frequently stretched across multiple hearings. One prosecution witness, a head constable, has already undergone cross-examination over eight separate hearings, with the process still continuing.
Family Says Justice Remains Elusive
As the trial continues, Shraddha Walkar's family says it is still waiting for justice.
Her father, Vikas Walkar, died in February 2025 without seeing the conclusion of the case. Her grandmother also passed away while the trial was still pending.
Shraddha's last rites have not yet been performed because the remains recovered during the investigation continue to be preserved as evidence.
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'Why Is He Being Given Concessions?'
One of Shraddha's closest surviving relatives, her aunt Rajal Naik, continues to travel from Mumbai to Delhi for court hearings.
Speaking to NDTV, Naik questioned why repeated concessions were being granted to the accused while the victim's family continued to wait for justice.
"Why is he being given concessions? We are awaiting justice. Shraddha's father died waiting for justice for his daughter. It's been over four years," she said.
Naik also pointed out that the family has still not received Shraddha's remains to perform her last rites and urged the court to expedite the proceedings.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the trial in the Shraddha Walkar murder case prolonged?
What concessions has Aftab Poonawala, the accused, been granted during the trial?
Poonawala has been allowed to skip hearings for his MA Sociology exam, a dental appointment, and a psychiatric consultation. These instances have raised questions about their impact on the trial's pace.
How has the prolonged trial affected Shraddha Walkar's family?
Shraddha's father and grandmother passed away while waiting for the trial's conclusion. The family also cannot perform her last rites as her remains are still preserved as evidence.
When was the FIR registered and charges framed in the Shraddha Walkar murder case?
The FIR was registered on November 10, 2022, and charges against Aftab Poonawala were formally framed in May 2023.