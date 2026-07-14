Four Years On Yet No Justice For Shraddha Walkar; Why Sensational Murder Case Is Still Dragging

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shraddha Walkar murder trial slow, accused gets exam leave.

Court previously granted accused relief, delaying proceedings further.

Trial exceeds 215 hearings, victim's family still awaits justice.

Victim's remains unreleased; family questions repeated judicial concessions.

More than four years after Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, the trial remains far from reaching a conclusion, leaving her family waiting for justice.

The case, which shocked the country in 2022, involves allegations that Poonawala strangled Walkar, dismembered her body, stored the remains in a refrigerator and later disposed of them across different parts of Delhi. He has been facing trial in connection with the case.

The slow pace of proceedings has once again come under scrutiny after a Delhi court allowed Poonawala to skip a scheduled hearing on July 20 so he could appear for his MA Sociology examination from Tihar Jail.

Court Granted Relief for Exam and Earlier Requests

According to an NDTV report, this is not the first time court proceedings have been adjusted to accommodate requests made by the accused.

Court records and sources familiar with the proceedings indicate that around 10 months ago, a hearing was postponed after Poonawala sought time for a dental appointment.

On another occasion, the court also allowed a request for a psychiatric consultation. Taken together, these instances have prompted questions over whether the accused's personal requirements have repeatedly taken precedence over the pace of a trial that has already continued for more than three years.

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More Than 215 Hearings, Evidence Still Being Recorded

The FIR in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was registered on November 10, 2022, while charges were framed in May 2023.

Since then, the court has held more than 215 hearings. However, the prosecution is still in the process of leading evidence. The chargesheet in the case reportedly runs to more than 13,000 pages.

Cross-examination has emerged as one of the key reasons for the prolonged proceedings. According to sources, defence questioning has frequently stretched across multiple hearings. One prosecution witness, a head constable, has already undergone cross-examination over eight separate hearings, with the process still continuing.

Family Says Justice Remains Elusive

As the trial continues, Shraddha Walkar's family says it is still waiting for justice.

Her father, Vikas Walkar, died in February 2025 without seeing the conclusion of the case. Her grandmother also passed away while the trial was still pending.

Shraddha's last rites have not yet been performed because the remains recovered during the investigation continue to be preserved as evidence.

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'Why Is He Being Given Concessions?'

One of Shraddha's closest surviving relatives, her aunt Rajal Naik, continues to travel from Mumbai to Delhi for court hearings.

Speaking to NDTV, Naik questioned why repeated concessions were being granted to the accused while the victim's family continued to wait for justice.

"Why is he being given concessions? We are awaiting justice. Shraddha's father died waiting for justice for his daughter. It's been over four years," she said.

Naik also pointed out that the family has still not received Shraddha's remains to perform her last rites and urged the court to expedite the proceedings.