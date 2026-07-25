Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday.

His resignation followed widespread student protests over exam leaks.

NEET-UG irregularities and subsequent cancellation fueled public anger.

Pradhan cited shielding students from prolonged legal battles.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s Education Minister following weeks of student-led demonstrations over repeated exam paper leaks. Announcing the decision on Saturday, Pradhan confirmed that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His departure brings closure to a turbulent political episode linked to the NEET-UG controversy.

In a two-page letter addressed to “my young friends,” Pradhan defended the government’s handling of the crisis, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, and emphasized that his foremost concern was shielding students’ futures from prolonged political and legal battles.

The resignation comes after sustained public anger, intensifying political demands, and widespread calls for accountability, particularly after the cancellation and re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Read the full English translation of the letter here

My young friends,



For more than four decades, I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation. I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realizing the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for the opportunity I received to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.



However, irregularities came to light in the NEET-UG examination held on 3 May 2026. The Government of India took immediate cognizance of this, handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a new exam date. It was also decided that from the following year, this exam would be conducted in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode.



During this period, our top priority was ensuring the exam was conducted smoothly for more than 2 million students. This was achieved through a "whole of government approach," with the Government of india working alongside state governments particularly district administrations playing a key role. With the cooperation of students and parents, the exam was successfully completed on 21 June 2026.

From day one, I took responsibility for this and never turned away from the situation. My resolve was that we would not let any meritorious student's prospects be harmed because of an exam mafia, and that no student would face injustice.



The NEET-UG results announced on 16 July were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from poor backgrounds also achieving success. However, during this period, people in positions of responsibility, in an effort to mislead students, attempted to create obstacles, which caused me great distress.



I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy, and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of our youth. They are not merely India's future, but also the torchbearers, builders, and architects of a new, developed India.



Watching the events of the past 10 days has troubled me deeply. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a web of confusion.



Given the situation that has developed at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation, so that the country's unity is preserved, so that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complications, and so that our children can focus their time on studies and building their careers with these thoughts in mind, I have sent my resignation letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister.



I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support. I also thank all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officials and staff of the Ministry, and everyone with whom I had the privilege of working. Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will remain forever devoted to it.

With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way, going forward, to fulfilling the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of this country.



Yours,

Dharmendra Pradhan