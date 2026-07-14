Nashik Family Chased For 20 Km, Car Smashed After Woman Objects To Harassment At Bhavli Dam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family picnic at Bhavli Dam turned violent after harassment.

Attackers damaged family's car, chased them 20 kilometers.

Police registered case, identified six, launching manhunt.

A family picnic at the popular Bhavli Dam and waterfall in Maharashtra's Nashik district turned into a nightmare after a group of men allegedly harassed a woman and later launched a violent attack on the family. The incident, which unfolded in Igatpuri on Sunday, has sparked outrage over the safety of visitors at tourist destinations.

According to the family, what began as verbal harassment quickly escalated into a coordinated assault involving several men. The attackers allegedly damaged the family's vehicle, chased them for nearly 20 kilometres and terrorised the occupants, including children.

Woman Says Harassment Triggered Violent Confrontation

The victim said the family of eight had wrapped up their outing and was preparing to leave Bhavli Dam when two men allegedly began whistling at her and making inappropriate remarks.

“I scolded the men. My husband also confronted them,” she said, as per reports.

Instead of backing down, the confrontation intensified as more men, including nearby food stall operators, allegedly joined the group.

According to the survivor, around eight to ten men surrounded the family, hurled abuses and behaved aggressively despite attempts by the family to calm the situation and leave the area.

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Family Chased For Nearly 20 Kilometres

The family alleged that the attackers blocked their car before smashing its windows and launching a prolonged chase.

“They then chased us for nearly 20 kilometers and damaged our car completely with iron rods,” the survivor said.

She added that the attackers repeatedly intercepted the family's vehicle during the chase and assaulted it using iron rods and wooden sticks.

The terrifying ordeal left the children deeply traumatised.

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Police Register Case, Search Underway

Following the family's complaint, the Igatpuri police registered a case and identified six accused in connection with the attack.

Investigators have launched a manhunt to trace the remaining suspects and are analysing CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the area to identify everyone involved.

Police said questioning of the identified accused has already begun and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.