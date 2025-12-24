‘As If Russia and Ukraine United’: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Sharp Dig At Thackeray Cousins

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the alliance between the Thackeray cousins ahead of the state’s civic body elections would have no impact on the outcome of local body polls.

Reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray joining hands, Fadnavis told reporters, “The hype is being created in such a way as if Russia and Ukraine have come together… and Zelenskyy and Putin are talking.”

‘Fight for Political Survival’

The chief minister said the coming together of the two parties was driven by a struggle for political existence rather than ideology.

“The alliance is between two parties that have lost their identity. People don't trust them. They have lost their vote bank by doing politics of appeasement,” Fadnavis said. “Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both the parties have joined hands to save their identity.”

He added that voters in Mumbai would back the ruling Mahayuti alliance. “People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai,” he said.

‘Desperation, Not Ideology’

Fadnavis further claimed the alliance was born out of compulsion.

“In a desperate attempt to save their existence, they have joined hands, believing that no party can win alone. However, the people of Maharashtra have seen our work, and it is on that basis that the Mahayuti will emerge victorious,” the chief minister said.

Thackeray Cousins Announce Tie-Up

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray formally announced their alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, widely seen as a key political battleground.

At a joint briefing in Mumbai, Uddhav said the two parties had come together to stay together, asserting that the alliance was for the cause of the ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Addressing supporters, Raj Thackeray said, “Maharashtra was waiting for this day for a long time. I declare today that Shiv Sena and MNS are united.”

Civic Polls on January 15

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Nashik, are scheduled to be held on January 15. The BMC polls are considered especially significant, as the undivided Shiv Sena controlled the civic body for nearly three decades.