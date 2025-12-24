Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘As If Russia and Ukraine United’: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Sharp Dig At Thackeray Cousins

‘As If Russia and Ukraine United’: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Sharp Dig At Thackeray Cousins

The chief minister said the coming together of the two parties was driven by a struggle for political existence rather than ideology.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 03:56 PM (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the alliance between the Thackeray cousins ahead of the state’s civic body elections would have no impact on the outcome of local body polls.

Reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray joining hands, Fadnavis told reporters, “The hype is being created in such a way as if Russia and Ukraine have come together… and Zelenskyy and Putin are talking.”

‘Fight for Political Survival’

The chief minister said the coming together of the two parties was driven by a struggle for political existence rather than ideology.

“The alliance is between two parties that have lost their identity. People don't trust them. They have lost their vote bank by doing politics of appeasement,” Fadnavis said. “Coming together of these two parties will have no impact. Both the parties have joined hands to save their identity.”

He added that voters in Mumbai would back the ruling Mahayuti alliance. “People of Mumbai have seen development work done by us and that is why Mumbai is with us and will remain so. Mahayuti will win Mumbai,” he said.

‘Desperation, Not Ideology’

Fadnavis further claimed the alliance was born out of compulsion.

“In a desperate attempt to save their existence, they have joined hands, believing that no party can win alone. However, the people of Maharashtra have seen our work, and it is on that basis that the Mahayuti will emerge victorious,” the chief minister said.

Thackeray Cousins Announce Tie-Up

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray formally announced their alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, widely seen as a key political battleground.

At a joint briefing in Mumbai, Uddhav said the two parties had come together to stay together, asserting that the alliance was for the cause of the ‘Marathi manoos’ and Maharashtra.

Addressing supporters, Raj Thackeray said, “Maharashtra was waiting for this day for a long time. I declare today that Shiv Sena and MNS are united.”

Civic Polls on January 15

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Nashik, are scheduled to be held on January 15. The BMC polls are considered especially significant, as the undivided Shiv Sena controlled the civic body for nearly three decades.

Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis Ukraine RUSSIA Thackeray Cousins

Before You Go

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget