With the countdown ticking into its final hours, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a high-stakes commercial launch that underscores India’s growing stature in the global space economy. On Wednesday morning, ISRO’s heavy-lift LVM3-M6 rocket is scheduled to carry a next-generation US communications satellite into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), marking a significant milestone for both the launch vehicle and India’s commercial space ambitions.

Liftoff Details: What to Expect on Launch Day

According to ISRO, the LVM3-M6 mission is set to lift off at 8.54 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The flight will place the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft, built by US-based AST SpaceMobile, into orbit. This mission represents the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 rocket.

If all goes as planned, the satellite will separate from the rocket roughly 15 minutes after liftoff, entering its designated orbit at an altitude of about 600 kilometres above Earth.

Heaviest Payload Yet for LVM3 in Low Earth Orbit

Weighing in at 6,100 kg, BlueBird Block-2 will become the heaviest payload ever deployed by LVM3 into LEO—a major achievement for ISRO’s most powerful operational rocket.

Until now, the record was held by the CMS-03 communications satellite, which weighed around 4,400 kg and was launched into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit on November 2. This new benchmark highlights the growing capability and reliability of the LVM3 platform for demanding commercial missions.

Commercial Partnership Driving the Mission

The launch is being conducted under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)—ISRO’s commercial arm—and AST SpaceMobile. The mission reinforces India’s role as a trusted launch partner for international customers seeking cost-effective and reliable access to space.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan is present at the spaceport to oversee the mission. Earlier this week, he visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, offering prayers ahead of the launch.

Inside the LVM3: ISRO’s Most Powerful Rocket

Also known as GSLV Mk III, the LVM3 stands 43.5 metres tall and features a three-stage configuration. It is powered by two S200 solid strap-on boosters, a liquid core stage known as L110, and a cryogenic upper stage called C25. With a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, LVM3 remains the backbone of India’s heavy-lift launch capability.

Over the years, the rocket has successfully delivered some of ISRO’s most high-profile missions, including Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb launches that together carried 72 satellites into orbit.

BlueBird Block-2 and the Future of Space-Based Connectivity

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is a key element of AST SpaceMobile’s global LEO constellation, designed to deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones, without the need for specialised hardware or modifications.

One of its standout features is a 223-square-metre phased-array antenna, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed in LEO. According to the company, the constellation will support 4G and 5G voice and video calls, messaging, data streaming, and broadband internet for users worldwide.

AST SpaceMobile has already launched five BlueBird satellites in September 2024 and currently works with more than 50 mobile operators across the globe.

Another Defining Moment for India’s Space Programme

As LVM3 prepares for this record-setting flight, the mission represents more than just a satellite launch. It reflects India’s steady rise as a key player in commercial spaceflight—capable of handling complex, heavyweight missions for international clients.

When the rocket lifts off on Wednesday morning, it will not only carry a satellite into orbit but also propel India’s space ambitions to a new height.