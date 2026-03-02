‘Where Punjab Moves, Nation Follows’: Bhagwant Mann Vows 100 Seats For AAP In 2027

At a massive public gathering of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held at Jantar Mantar and led by National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann described the recent court verdict as a defining moment in Indian politics. He said the judgment represented a triumph of truth and asserted that AAP has grown stronger as a national force.

Issuing a political challenge, Mann declared that Punjab would deliver 100 seats in 2027, calling it the beginning of the end of authoritarian rule at the Centre. “Where Punjab moves, the nation follows,” he said, adding that 2027 would mark the start of change across the country and emphasising that Punjab has never bowed before authoritarianism.

‘A Historic Day When Truth Prevailed’

Congratulating party workers and leaders, Mann said, “I extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone. The day before yesterday will be remembered as a historic day in Indian politics, a day when truth prevailed. I congratulate the entire AAP team, those who worked behind the scenes and those who worked in the forefront, on this massive victory we have received from the court.”

Reflecting on the party’s journey, he remarked, “Whenever any crisis befalls the AAP, the party emerges two or four times stronger. I do not know why, but destiny or God always brings us back to the very tree under which the AAP was born, here at Jantar Mantar. Today’s programme was pre-decided, but we did not know that such a verdict would come from the judge. Today we have an opportunity to tell the entire country that truth remains truth. The biggest advantage of speaking the truth is that you do not have to remember it again. Wherever you speak, you speak the same truth. Those who lie have to remember what they said earlier.”

GST Dues, Flood Relief and Political Allegations

Raising financial concerns, Mann said, “Punjab’s ₹8,000 crore RDF has been withheld. GST dues have not been given. When Punjab faced historic floods, only ₹1,600 crore was announced, and not even 16 paise of that has been given so far. Yet they want to fight elections in Punjab.”

He criticised shifting policy positions, stating, “There have been several instances where GST was opposed and later implemented. Many decisions were opposed earlier and later changed. There were statements about rising oil prices. Now prices are even higher, yet it is called a masterstroke. This is the difference between truth and falsehood.”

‘Do Not Bow’: Message From Jail and Call for National Change

Recalling the period when senior leaders were imprisoned, Mann said, “In our country, perhaps punishment is not as harsh as the repeated court dates. Date after date after date is the real punishment.”

He shared that Kejriwal had told him, ‘Bhagwant, do not bow before them. Take action where needed, but do not bend. The Aam Aadmi Party will emerge stronger.’ Mann added that the party has indeed emerged as a national force.

Sending a pointed message, he said, “Those sitting on the throne must remember they are tenants, not owners. The soil of this country contains the blood of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, and Ashfaqullah Khan. This nation does not belong to anyone’s father.”

Concluding his address, Mann said, “From Punjab, we have come here to give you rock-solid support. Move ahead. We are with you. Punjabis always step forward when the nation faces any crisis… We will always stand with truth.”

In a post on X, he added, “Today’s massive gathering at Jantar Mantar is clear proof that not only Delhi, but the entire nation stands firmly with its people’s leader, Arvind Kejriwal… Democracy cannot be crushed through pressure and fear… The struggle will continue. Inquilab Zindabad.”