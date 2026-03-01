Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Advises Foreign Nationals To Seek Visa Extensions Amid Middle East Flight Cancellations

India Advises Foreign Nationals To Seek Visa Extensions Amid Middle East Flight Cancellations

MEA advises foreign nationals in India to contact FRROs for visa extensions or stay regularisation as international flights are disrupted due to Middle East airspace crisis.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Mar 1: In view of flight cancellations following the escalating security situation in the Middle East, India on Sunday asked foreign nationals in the country to approach relevant authorities for visa extensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for foreign nationals impacted by the travel disruptions.

The MEA urged foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.

"All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office," it said.

The MEA said the FRROs concerned will extend assistance. It is not immediately clear how many foreign tourists are stranded in India due to the flight cancellations.

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across the Middle East and in other countries, including India, due to airspace restrictions after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US.

Air India said it has cancelled 22 more international services for Sunday, bringing the total number of overseas flight cancellations announced so far to 50 due to the Middle East crisis.

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What should foreign nationals in India do if their travel plans are disrupted due to the Middle East situation?

Foreign nationals facing travel disruptions should contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance with visa extensions or to regularize their stay.

Why are flights being cancelled?

Flight cancellations are due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran and the escalating security situation in the region.

Where can foreign nationals seek help for visa extensions in India?

Foreign nationals can approach the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance with visa extensions or to regularize their stay.

Published at : 01 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
