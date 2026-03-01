India Advises Foreign Nationals To Seek Visa Extensions Amid Middle East Flight Cancellations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi, Mar 1: In view of flight cancellations following the escalating security situation in the Middle East, India on Sunday asked foreign nationals in the country to approach relevant authorities for visa extensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for foreign nationals impacted by the travel disruptions.

The MEA urged foreign nationals to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.

"All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office," it said.

The MEA said the FRROs concerned will extend assistance. It is not immediately clear how many foreign tourists are stranded in India due to the flight cancellations.

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across the Middle East and in other countries, including India, due to airspace restrictions after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US.

Air India said it has cancelled 22 more international services for Sunday, bringing the total number of overseas flight cancellations announced so far to 50 due to the Middle East crisis.

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

