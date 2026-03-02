Bihar is set to hold elections for five Rajya Sabha seats, with nominations closing on March 5. However, with Holi falling on March 4, it is expected that most candidates will file their nominations at the last moment. Amid this, speculation is intensifying over who will contest the seats. Political corridors are abuzz with rumours that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, could be fielded by the JD(U) for the Rajya Sabha.

Longstanding Demand for Nishant’s Entry into Politics

It is difficult to say how much substance these speculations hold. However, there has been a growing demand over the years for Nishant to enter politics. Supporters in Patna have put up posters, and several senior JD(U) leaders have publicly stated that Nishant should begin his political journey. Ultimately, the decision rests with Nishant and his father, Nitish Kumar.

‘Nishant Deserves a Chance,’ Says Upendra Kushwaha

With the Rajya Sabha elections approaching, discussions about Nishant’s potential candidacy have resurfaced. On Sunday, RLM MP Upendra Kushwaha spoke about Nishant, saying he should be given an opportunity in politics.

The remarks came during the celebrations of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 75th birthday in Patna, where JD(U) workers cut a cake and distributed sweets to children. Responding to JD(U) supporters’ queries, Kushwaha stated, “We have been saying for some time that Nishant should get a chance. However, entering politics is his decision, and ultimately, JD(U) will make the final call.”

Past Speculations and Party Guidance

During the Bihar Assembly elections, there were similar claims that Nishant might contest, though that did not materialise. Last year, on Nishant’s birthday, MP Upendra Kushwaha described him as a “new hope” for JD(U) in a social media post. Kushwaha also emphasised that while Nitish Kumar’s experience in governance is vital for the state, timely decisions regarding the party’s leadership and succession are essential for JD(U)’s long-term interests.