Mohan Bhagwat Rejects 'Paramilitary' Label, Says RSS Focuses On Social Unity

Mohan Bhagwat Rejects ‘Paramilitary’ Label, Says RSS Focuses On Social Unity

Mohan Bhagwat urged people to seek accurate information and emphasised unity and social responsibility as key to strengthening the country.

Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that despite the uniform and physical exercises, the Sangh is not a para-military organisation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works for uniting society and imbuing it with the necessary qualities and virtues to ensure that India does not fall into the clutches of a foreign power again, he said, speaking before a gathering of prominent persons here.

"We wear a uniform, take out marches and do stick exercise. (But) If someone thinks it is a paramilitary organisation, it will be a mistake," he said, adding that it was difficult to understand the Sangh which was a unique organisation.

"A false narrative is being built against the Sangh. Nowadays people do not go deep to gather the right information. They do not go to the origin. They go to Wikipedia. Everything is not true out there. Those who go to reliable sources will get to know about the Sangh," he said.

Because of these misconceptions, it was found to be necessary to explain the RSS's role and mission, said Bhagwat, who toured the country during the Sangh's centenary year.

"There is a common feeling that the Sangh was born as a reaction or opposition (to the prevailing forces). This is not the case. The Sangh is not a reaction or opposition to anything. The Sangh is not competing with anyone as well," he said.

The British were not the first to invade the country, Bhagwat said, adding that time and again a handful of people from far-off places who were inferior to Indians came and defeated us.

"(They were) Not rich like us, not virtuous like us... They came from far-off places and did not know the nitty-gritty of the country, but defeated us in our home. It had happened seven times and Englishmen were the eighth invaders.... So, what is the guarantee of Independence? We have to ponder the reason why it happens repeatedly," he said.

"We should understand ourselves and rise above selfishness. If the society stands united with virtues and qualities, this country's fate will change for good," Bhagwat further said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the RSS a paramilitary organization?

No, the RSS chief stated that despite uniforms and physical exercises, the Sangh is not a paramilitary organization.

What is the main objective of the RSS?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works to unite society and instill virtues to prevent India from being dominated by foreign powers again.

What does Mohan Bhagwat say about the information available on the RSS?

He believes a false narrative is being built and advises people to consult reliable sources rather than relying solely on platforms like Wikipedia for information.

Was the RSS formed in opposition to other forces?

No, the Sangh is not a reaction or opposition to anything, nor is it competing with anyone. It was not born out of opposition.

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
Paramilitary Mohan Bhagwat RSS
