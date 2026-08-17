Census 2027 Begins: Self Enumeration Starts Today; Check How To Fill Census Form Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Census 2027 online enumeration begins early in specific regions.

Residents submit details online; physical enumeration starts September.

Early start ensures coverage before difficult winter conditions.

Online self-enumeration for Census 2027 began today, August 17, in Ladakh and the identified areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Residents in the notified areas can submit their household and demographic details online until August 31. This will be followed by door-to-door population enumeration by trained officials from September 1 to September 30. The reference date for these areas is October 1, 2026.

Population enumeration for the rest of the country is scheduled to take place in February 2027.

Census 2027 Self Enumeration: Why The Exercise Has Started Early

The population count has been brought forward in the identified regions because winter conditions can make several remote and mountainous settlements difficult to access.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 16 of the Union Territory's 20 districts have been identified as partially snow-bound for the exercise. Self-enumeration is available in the identified snow-bound areas, while the entire Union Territory of Ladakh has been included in this phase.

Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director of Census Operations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, told PTI that population enumeration is the most important round of the Census as it will provide comprehensive population figures and other demographic parameters.

Sharma said self-enumeration would be available from August 17 to August 31 in the identified snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir and across Ladakh.

The exercise will also cover remote settlements as well as establishments where Army and paramilitary personnel are stationed.

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What Details Will Be Collected In Census 2027?

Population enumeration will involve around 40 questions covering demographic and socio-economic details, including information on fertility and occupation.

A caste-related question has also been included. Respondents will be asked to state their Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or caste.

According to the source material, the caste will be recorded as declared by the respondent rather than being matched against a pre-defined list. The caste question is listed as question number 10.

The 2027 Census will have 11 more questions than the 2011 exercise. The additional questions cover areas including parental details, passports, Aadhaar, voter ID and mobile number, driving licence, Covid-19 vaccination details and permanent residential address.

How To Complete Census 2027 Self Enumeration Online

People covered by the current self-enumeration exercise can submit their details through the official Census self-enumeration portal.

Official Self-Enumeration Portal: https://se.census.gov.in/

The online process involves these steps:

1. Open the Self-Enumeration Portal and select the relevant State or Union Territory, such as Ladakh.

2. Enter the captcha displayed on the screen and proceed.

3. Provide the head of the household's name and a valid mobile number.

4. Select the preferred language.

5. Verify the mobile number using the OTP received through SMS.

6. Enter location details, including the district, town or village and relevant landmarks.

7. Pin the residential location on the digital map.

8. Complete the questionnaire covering household and housing-related information.

9. Review the details entered and save the information as a draft if required.

10. Select Final Submit after checking all the details.

11. Save the 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) generated after submission.

The SE ID can be shared with the census enumerator during the subsequent physical verification visit.

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What Happens After Self Enumeration?

The self-enumeration facility allows households to submit their information digitally before census officials conduct the door-to-door population count.

After the online submission, an enumerator will visit the household as part of the population enumeration exercise. Residents who have completed the online process can provide their SE ID to the official for verification.

The digital process is part of the wider move towards a digital Census 2027, with households being given the option to enter their information themselves before the field visit.

Special establishments in Ladakh, including those of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Air Force, will also be covered during population enumeration. These establishments were not included in the earlier house-listing exercise.

When Will Population Enumeration Take Place?

For the identified snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the whole of Ladakh, population enumeration will take place from September 1 to September 30.

For the rest of India, population enumeration is scheduled for February 2027.

The advance exercise in the mountain and snow-bound regions is intended to ensure that remote communities can be covered before winter conditions make travel and access more difficult.

Census 2027: Why It Is Significant

The 2027 exercise will be India's 16th Census and the eighth since Independence. The Census was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The population enumeration will provide data on population and demographic characteristics, along with information covering areas such as caste, education, employment, migration and other socio-economic parameters.