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English NewsEducationWhy Is NTA Conducting UGC-NET Re-Exam For 3 Subjects? Officials Explain

Why Is NTA Conducting UGC-NET Re-Exam For 3 Subjects? Officials Explain

The NTA has ordered fresh UGC-NET exams for English, Commerce and Sociology after finding factual, typographical and translation errors, along with repeated questions, in the original papers.

Written By : Ajatika Singh |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTA re-conducts three UGC-NET exams due to paper irregularities.
  • A committee found factual, typographical, and translation errors.
  • Errors included repeated questions, misspellings, and grammatical mistakes.
  • Re-exams occur September 9-10, 2026; other results unaffected.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology following complaints of multiple errors and irregularities in the question papers, according to NTA sources.

The decision was taken after a specially constituted committee examined the complaints and found several lapses in all three papers.

Why Were The Papers Re-Conducted?

NTA sources said the agency had received several complaints about errors and irregularities in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers.

The complaints were examined by the committee, which subsequently recommended that the three examinations be conducted again to ensure a fair and error-free examination.

An NTA official described the exercise as a necessary clean-up within the examination system.

“This clean-up is very important, just like Diwali cleaning. A similar clean-up is being carried out at the NTA as well,” the official said.

ALSO READ: 'NTA Makes Mistake, Students Serve Sentence': Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over UGC-NET Re-Exam

What Did The Committee Find?

According to the NTA, the committee found factual, typographical and translation errors in the three question papers.

“The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, and grammatical mistakes,” the NTA stated.

The committee also flagged errors in gender and number agreement, punctuation mistakes and the use of non-standard coined terms for established concepts.

Another issue highlighted by the committee was the repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered, which it said compromised the integrity of the examination.

ALSO READ: ‘Students’ Demands Are Justified’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Protestors

When Will The UGC-NET Re-Exams Be Held?

The NTA has scheduled the fresh examinations as follows:

English: September 9, 2026 — 9 am to noon
Commerce: September 9, 2026 — 3 pm to 6 pm
Sociology: September 10, 2026 — 9 am to noon

The NTA has clarified that the re-conduct of these three examinations will not delay the results for the other 84 subjects.

Results for the 84 subjects for which the Answer Key Challenge was recently issued will be declared according to the original schedule, the agency said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations re-conducted for certain subjects?

The exams were re-conducted due to numerous complaints of errors and irregularities in the question papers. A specially constituted committee found several lapses in these papers, leading to the decision.

Which subjects had their UGC-NET June 2026 examinations re-conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce, and Sociology.

What kind of errors did the committee find in the question papers?

The committee found factual, typographical, and translation errors. These included misspelt names, garbled book titles, grammatical mistakes, and a significant number of repeated questions.

When will the re-examinations for English, Commerce, and Sociology be held?

The English and Commerce re-exams are scheduled for September 9, 2026. The Sociology re-exam will take place on September 10, 2026.

Published at : 17 Aug 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
NTA UGC-NET UGC NET Re-Exam
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