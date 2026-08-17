Why Is NTA Conducting UGC-NET Re-Exam For 3 Subjects? Officials Explain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA re-conducts three UGC-NET exams due to paper irregularities.

A committee found factual, typographical, and translation errors.

Errors included repeated questions, misspellings, and grammatical mistakes.

Re-exams occur September 9-10, 2026; other results unaffected.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology following complaints of multiple errors and irregularities in the question papers, according to NTA sources.

The decision was taken after a specially constituted committee examined the complaints and found several lapses in all three papers.

Why Were The Papers Re-Conducted?

NTA sources said the agency had received several complaints about errors and irregularities in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers.

The complaints were examined by the committee, which subsequently recommended that the three examinations be conducted again to ensure a fair and error-free examination.

An NTA official described the exercise as a necessary clean-up within the examination system.

“This clean-up is very important, just like Diwali cleaning. A similar clean-up is being carried out at the NTA as well,” the official said.

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What Did The Committee Find?

According to the NTA, the committee found factual, typographical and translation errors in the three question papers.

“The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, and grammatical mistakes,” the NTA stated.

The committee also flagged errors in gender and number agreement, punctuation mistakes and the use of non-standard coined terms for established concepts.

Another issue highlighted by the committee was the repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered, which it said compromised the integrity of the examination.

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When Will The UGC-NET Re-Exams Be Held?

The NTA has scheduled the fresh examinations as follows:

English: September 9, 2026 — 9 am to noon

Commerce: September 9, 2026 — 3 pm to 6 pm

Sociology: September 10, 2026 — 9 am to noon

The NTA has clarified that the re-conduct of these three examinations will not delay the results for the other 84 subjects.

Results for the 84 subjects for which the Answer Key Challenge was recently issued will be declared according to the original schedule, the agency said.

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