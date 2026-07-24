PM Modi Gains 1 Million Followers On Instagram After Selfie Video On NEET Paper Leak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained nearly one million Instagram followers overnight after sharing a selfie video on Thursday night addressing the alleged NEET paper leak and outlining the government's proposed reforms.

The Prime Minister now has 102 million followers on Instagram. His video, captioned "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!", has so far garnered 287 million views, 15.6 million likes and 1.4 million comments on the platform.

Also Read: Centre Removes 47 NTA Officials, Plans Major Overhaul; Leak-Proof Exam System In Work

What PM Said In Selfie Video?

In the video, PM Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would discuss tougher measures to curb examination paper leaks and strengthen the legal framework against such offences.

"I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary issue. They have caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," the Prime Minister said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

He added that the government had taken several steps over the past two and a half months following the paper leak controversy.

"The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our foremost responsibility was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year. The government used all its strength to ensure that 22 lakh students could take their examinations in the shortest possible time," Modi said.

Also Read: Rahul Calls Pradhan 'Criminal Education Minister', Alleges Pellet Guns Used On Students

Cabinet Clears Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Law

On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the anti-paper leak law, proposing significantly stricter penalties for organised examination fraud.

According to sources, the revised legislation provides for up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, while increasing the minimum jail term from three years to five years.