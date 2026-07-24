Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained nearly one million Instagram followers overnight. He now has a total of 102 million followers on the platform.
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PM Modi Gains 1 Million Followers On Instagram After Selfie Video On NEET Paper Leak
PM Modi gained nearly 1 million Instagram followers after his NEET paper leak selfie video. The clip crossed 287 million views as the Cabinet approved a tougher anti-paper leak law.
Before You Go
Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
Frequently Asked Questions
How many Instagram followers did PM Modi gain recently?
What was the focus of PM Modi's recent selfie video?
PM Modi's selfie video addressed the alleged NEET paper leak, announcing the Union Cabinet would discuss tougher measures. He highlighted the pain caused to students and parents.
What did the Union Cabinet decide regarding paper leaks?
The Union Cabinet approved amendments to the anti-paper leak law on Friday. These amendments propose stricter penalties for organized examination fraud, including increased jail terms and fines.
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