'I Have Just Reached Pune': Sonam Wangchuk's Message Ahead Of Student Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk arrived in Pune for a student protest.

Abhijeet Dipke urged peaceful protest at Pune University.

Protest demands justice for students, Minister Pradhan's resignation.

Activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk has arrived in Pune and is set to participate in a protest focused on student issues, according to a video shared by Abhijeet Dipke on social media platform X.

In the video, Wangchuk confirmed his arrival in the city and said he would soon be meeting people to discuss important issues.

"Namaskar. How are you? I have just arrived in Pune from Delhi and am meeting Abhijeet ji. I will be meeting all of you very soon to discuss some very important issues," Wangchuk said in the video.

Call For Gathering At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Sharing the video, Dipke urged people to join a peaceful protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Punekars are you ready for the peaceful protest?



See you all at Pune University shortly!



Jai Hindi - Jai Maharashtra@Wangchuk66 pic.twitter.com/evl4ut66g5 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 11, 2026

Addressing residents of Pune, he said, "So people of Pune, Sonam sir is coming to Savitribai Phule Pune University. We all need to gather there to participate in a peaceful protest, and together we will demand justice for the injustice done to the students, and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who is our Education Minister."

Protest Focused On Student Issues

The appeal comes amid ongoing discussions around student concerns and demands being raised by activists and youth groups.

Dipke's message called on people to assemble at the university campus and participate in what he described as a peaceful demonstration seeking justice for students and pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With Wangchuk now in Pune, organisers are expecting participation from students and supporters at the proposed gathering.