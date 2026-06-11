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HomeNewsIndia'I Have Just Reached Pune': Sonam Wangchuk's Message Ahead Of Student Protest

'I Have Just Reached Pune': Sonam Wangchuk's Message Ahead Of Student Protest

In the video, Wangchuk confirmed his arrival in the city and said he would soon be meeting people to discuss important issues.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk arrived in Pune for a student protest.
  • Abhijeet Dipke urged peaceful protest at Pune University.
  • Protest demands justice for students, Minister Pradhan's resignation.

Activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk has arrived in Pune and is set to participate in a protest focused on student issues, according to a video shared by Abhijeet Dipke on social media platform X.

In the video, Wangchuk confirmed his arrival in the city and said he would soon be meeting people to discuss important issues.

"Namaskar. How are you? I have just arrived in Pune from Delhi and am meeting Abhijeet ji. I will be meeting all of you very soon to discuss some very important issues," Wangchuk said in the video.

Call For Gathering At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Sharing the video, Dipke urged people to join a peaceful protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Addressing residents of Pune, he said, "So people of Pune, Sonam sir is coming to Savitribai Phule Pune University. We all need to gather there to participate in a peaceful protest, and together we will demand justice for the injustice done to the students, and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, who is our Education Minister."

Protest Focused On Student Issues

The appeal comes amid ongoing discussions around student concerns and demands being raised by activists and youth groups.

Dipke's message called on people to assemble at the university campus and participate in what he described as a peaceful demonstration seeking justice for students and pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With Wangchuk now in Pune, organisers are expecting participation from students and supporters at the proposed gathering.

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Sonam Wangchuk arrived in Pune?

Sonam Wangchuk has arrived in Pune to participate in a protest focused on student issues. He plans to meet people to discuss these important concerns.

What is the main objective of the protest in Pune?

The protest aims to demand justice for students and call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It addresses ongoing student concerns and demands.

Where will the protest take place?

The peaceful protest is scheduled to take place at Savitribai Phule Pune University. Residents are urged to gather there to participate.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Student Protest CJP Sonam Wangchuk Cockroach Janta Party Students Protest Pune
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