Ex-employee, three others arrested for robbing liquor contractor of Rs 1.53 lakh in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 14 (PTI): Police have arrested four people in connection with the robbery of Rs 1.53 lakh from a liquor contractor in the Kotwali police station area, officials said on Friday.

The plot for the robbery was allegedly hatched by a former employee of the contractor in collusion with his associates, they said.

The accused have been identified as Prince alias Raja, Ravi alias Rohit alias Mota, Amit Pal, and Ankit alias Lappa, all residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested on Thursday and sent to four days of police remand on Friday, police said.

According to the police, Charan Singh Kanhaiya, a resident of NIT-2, owns a liquor shop at Dabua Chowk. On the night of July 15, he was heading home on his motorcycle after collecting approximately Rs 1.53 lakh from the shop.

As he reached the E-Block area of NIT-2, three youths intercepted him.

Brandishing a country-made pistol, the accused allegedly snatched the bag containing the cash from his hands and fled the scene. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station based on the contractor's complaint.

Police investigation revealed that Prince previously worked at the liquor shop, earning a monthly salary of Rs 8,000. He had quit the job after failing to receive a portion of his wages.

Prince was aware that the contractor used to carry the day's sales proceeds home with him, according to police. Based on this information, he allegedly hatched a plan to commit a robbery with his brother-in-law, Ankit. Subsequently, he also roped in Ravi and Amit into the plan, they added.

"The accused had conducted a recce of the contractor's movements prior to the incident. They had also stolen a motorcycle from Delhi's Sonia Vihar area to carry out the robbery. The accused had attempted a robbery earlier as well but had not succeeded,” Aman Yadav, ACP Crime, Faridabad, said. PTI COR PRK

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