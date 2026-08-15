Army personnel who saved comrades' lives, injured terrorist chosen for Kirti Chakra posthumously

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI): A havildar who displayed unyielding courage and bravery in saving his comrades' lives and incapacitating a foreign terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, and an officer who eliminated two armed insurgents in Manipur, are among the three Army personnel who have been chosen for the Kirti Chakra.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumous, to defence forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

The awards include nine Kirti Chakras (seven posthumous), 19 Shaurya Chakras (one posthumous), five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), the defence ministry said.

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashoka Chakra.

The nine personnel who have been chosen for the Kirti Chakra include three from the Army (one posthumous).

Six other personnel (all posthumous) who have been chosen for this gallantry award are -- Head Constables Jagbir Singh and Bashir Ahmad; Constables Jaswant Singh, Balvinder Singh and Tariq Hussain; and Inspector Sunil Kumar.

Havildar Gajendra Singh, serving as Intelligence Troop Havildar, on January 18 this year, leading a search team in dense jungles at an altitude in excess of 3000 m in J&K's Kishtwar, had detected a suspected hideout near a vertical cliff, according to his citation shared by the defence ministry.

"Sensing threat, he advanced cautiously and ascertained terrorist presence at extremely close range. His challenge, promoted them to unleash a barrage of fire that wounded both scouts. Fearlessly charging forward, Hav Gajendra evacuated the first scout to safety and administered vital life-saving first aid. Ignoring his own peril, he then extracted the second wounded comrade during which he sustained multiple bullet wounds.

"Only after securing both he did retreat to a safe zone from where despite profuse bleeding, he re-engaged the terrorists and critically injured a most wanted foreign terrorist. Havildar Gajendra Singh succumbed to his injuries on site, embodying the Indian Army's finest traditions of selfless sacrifice and camaraderie," it reads.

For his bravery in saving his comrades' lives and incapacitating a foreign terrorist at ultimate personal cost, Havildar Gajendra Singh is recommended for the award of 'Kirti Chakra (posthumous)', the citation says.

The other two personnel chosen for this award from the Army are -- Lt Col Maneo Francis, of 21 Para (Special Forces) and Major Jitendra Rathee of 2 Para (Special Forces).

Lt Col Maneo Francis, the assault team commander of 21 Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), established an intelligence network to dismantle elements fuelling violence and division in Manipur, reads his citation.

"For displaying resolute leadership, superior tactical acumen, the raw courage under fire in eliminating two heavy armed insurgents, meticulous planning, gallant and selfless acts, Lieutenant Colonel Maneo Francis PF, SC is recommended for the award of 'Kirti Chakra'," it says.

Major Jitendra Rathee, a highly skilled Special Forces officer operating in J&K's Kishtwar, was entrusted with the mission of neutralising terrorist groups in the area.

On February 22, 2025, acting on intelligence regarding a terrorist hideout in the jungles of Kishtwar, he led his squad to the target and delivered precise covering fire, ensuring their safe extraction, it adds.

"Exhibiting tactical brilliance under intense hostile fire, the officer maneuvered stealthily to an advantageous position, identified a hiding terrorist and with decisive action, lobbed incendiary grenades eliminating a terrorist and set fire to the hideout thereby trapping and injuring the other two terrorists. After cessation of fire, he closed in to take confirmatory shots neutralising total three foreign terrorists," the citation adds.

For his bravery and exceptional leadership under fire, Major Jitendra Rathee is recommended for the award of 'Kirti Chakra', it says.

The 19 personnel who have been chosen for the Shaurya Chakra -- the third-highest peacetime gallantry award -- include IAF pilot, Sqn Ldr Sudhir Kumar; Lt Cdr Shivam Kumar of the Navy and 11 personnel from the Army.

The President has also approved 89 Mention-in-Despatches –- 75 personnel of the Indian Army, four of the Indian Navy, and 10 of the Indian Air Force.

The 75 Mention-in-Despatches have been approved for Army personnel who took part in various military operations, including Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Hifazat.

Operation Snow Leopard was the Indian Army's strategic and tactical response to Chinese incursions in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh during the standoff that escalated in 2020. PTI KND AMJ AMJ

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