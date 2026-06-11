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HomeNewsIndiaTMC Leader Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Third MP To Quit In A Week

TMC Leader Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Third MP To Quit In A Week

TMC's troubles deepen as Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns, thanking the Upper House leadership in his resignation letter.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from Rajya Sabha.
  • Baraik submitted resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
  • His departure adds to TMC's ongoing political challenges.
  • No specific reasons for his departure were revealed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced another setback on Thursday after Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik tendered his resignation from the Upper House, adding to the political uncertainty surrounding the party. Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, expressing gratitude to the House leadership and secretariat officials for their support during his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

The resignation comes at a time when the TMC is already grappling with internal unrest and a series of political developments that have put the party leadership under pressure.

Resignation Submitted To Rajya Sabha Chairman

In his letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Baraik formally announced his decision to step down from the Upper House with immediate effect. He wrote, “I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect. I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha.”

The letter did not specify the reasons behind his decision to resign.

Fresh Political Challenge For TMC

Baraik's departure adds to the growing list of challenges confronting the Trinamool Congress. The party has witnessed significant political turbulence in recent days, with several leaders and lawmakers distancing themselves from the organization.

His resignation is likely to intensify speculation over the future course of the party's parliamentary strategy and whether more leaders could follow suit.

Political observers are closely watching developments within the TMC as the party attempts to contain the fallout from the ongoing crisis.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha?

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik tendered his resignation from the Upper House. He is a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

To whom did Prakash Chik Baraik submit his resignation?

Prakash Chik Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan. He formally announced his decision to step down from the Upper House.

Did Prakash Chik Baraik state the reasons for his resignation?

No, the resignation letter submitted by Prakash Chik Baraik did not specify the reasons behind his decision to step down.

What are the implications of Baraik's resignation for the Trinamool Congress?

Baraik's departure adds to the challenges and political uncertainty confronting the TMC. It intensifies speculation about the party's future strategy.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Politics Mamata Banerjee TMC Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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