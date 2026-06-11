TMC Leader Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Third MP To Quit In A Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from Rajya Sabha.

Baraik submitted resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

His departure adds to TMC's ongoing political challenges.

No specific reasons for his departure were revealed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced another setback on Thursday after Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik tendered his resignation from the Upper House, adding to the political uncertainty surrounding the party. Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, expressing gratitude to the House leadership and secretariat officials for their support during his tenure as a Member of Parliament.

The resignation comes at a time when the TMC is already grappling with internal unrest and a series of political developments that have put the party leadership under pressure.

Resignation Submitted To Rajya Sabha Chairman

In his letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Baraik formally announced his decision to step down from the Upper House with immediate effect. He wrote, “I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect. I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha.”

TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as a member of the Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/SEKz01VqT3 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

The letter did not specify the reasons behind his decision to resign.

Fresh Political Challenge For TMC

Baraik's departure adds to the growing list of challenges confronting the Trinamool Congress. The party has witnessed significant political turbulence in recent days, with several leaders and lawmakers distancing themselves from the organization.

His resignation is likely to intensify speculation over the future course of the party's parliamentary strategy and whether more leaders could follow suit.

Political observers are closely watching developments within the TMC as the party attempts to contain the fallout from the ongoing crisis.