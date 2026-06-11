Saayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saayoni Ghosh joined the rebel Trinamool Congress faction.

Ghosh subsequently met senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav.

Her defection further deepens the crisis within the TMC.

This follows other MPs distancing themselves from party leadership.

Saayoni Ghosh Joins Rebel TMC: The crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to deepen further on Thursday after party MP Saayoni Ghosh joined the rebel faction that has broken away from the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit. Ghosh's move comes amid a widening revolt within the party that has already seen a group of MPs distance themselves from the TMC leadership and align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Her decision is likely to intensify concerns within the party over the possibility of additional defections in the coming days.

Saayoni Ghosh Meets Bhupender Yadav

Shortly after joining the rebel camp, Saayoni Ghosh met senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, adding fresh momentum to speculation about the future political direction of the breakaway group.

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Fresh Blow To Mamata Banerjee-Led Party

Ghosh is among the most recognizable faces of the TMC's younger leadership and has played an active role in the party's campaigns in recent years. Her decision to side with the rebels is likely to be viewed as a symbolic setback for the party leadership.

The development follows the decision of a bloc of rebel MPs to formally distance themselves from the TMC, triggering one of the biggest internal challenges faced by the party in Parliament.