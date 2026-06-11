Saayoni Ghosh is a TMC MP who has joined a rebel faction that broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.
Saayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens
TMC's troubles mount as MP Saayoni Ghosh joins the rebel bloc and meets Bhupender Yadav, fueling speculation of more defections.
- Saayoni Ghosh joined the rebel Trinamool Congress faction.
- Ghosh subsequently met senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav.
- Her defection further deepens the crisis within the TMC.
- This follows other MPs distancing themselves from party leadership.
Saayoni Ghosh Joins Rebel TMC: The crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to deepen further on Thursday after party MP Saayoni Ghosh joined the rebel faction that has broken away from the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit. Ghosh's move comes amid a widening revolt within the party that has already seen a group of MPs distance themselves from the TMC leadership and align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Her decision is likely to intensify concerns within the party over the possibility of additional defections in the coming days.
Saayoni Ghosh Meets Bhupender Yadav
Shortly after joining the rebel camp, Saayoni Ghosh met senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, adding fresh momentum to speculation about the future political direction of the breakaway group.
ALSO READ: 'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground
Fresh Blow To Mamata Banerjee-Led Party
Ghosh is among the most recognizable faces of the TMC's younger leadership and has played an active role in the party's campaigns in recent years. Her decision to side with the rebels is likely to be viewed as a symbolic setback for the party leadership.
The development follows the decision of a bloc of rebel MPs to formally distance themselves from the TMC, triggering one of the biggest internal challenges faced by the party in Parliament.
Before You Go
Breaking: U.S.-Iran Exchange Massive Strikes After Ceasefire, Regional Tensions Surge
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Saayoni Ghosh and what recent action has she taken?
What are the implications of Saayoni Ghosh joining the rebel group for the TMC?
Her decision deepens the crisis within the TMC and is considered a symbolic setback. It also raises concerns about potential additional defections from the party.
Whom did Saayoni Ghosh meet shortly after joining the rebel camp?
Immediately after joining the rebel camp, Saayoni Ghosh met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.