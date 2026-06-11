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HomeNewsIndiaSaayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens

Saayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens

TMC's troubles mount as MP Saayoni Ghosh joins the rebel bloc and meets Bhupender Yadav, fueling speculation of more defections.

By : Mohit Dubey | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saayoni Ghosh joined the rebel Trinamool Congress faction.
  • Ghosh subsequently met senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav.
  • Her defection further deepens the crisis within the TMC.
  • This follows other MPs distancing themselves from party leadership.

Saayoni Ghosh Joins Rebel TMC: The crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to deepen further on Thursday after party MP Saayoni Ghosh joined the rebel faction that has broken away from the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit. Ghosh's move comes amid a widening revolt within the party that has already seen a group of MPs distance themselves from the TMC leadership and align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Her decision is likely to intensify concerns within the party over the possibility of additional defections in the coming days.

Saayoni Ghosh Meets Bhupender Yadav

Shortly after joining the rebel camp, Saayoni Ghosh met senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, adding fresh momentum to speculation about the future political direction of the breakaway group.

ALSO READ: 'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground

Fresh Blow To Mamata Banerjee-Led Party

Ghosh is among the most recognizable faces of the TMC's younger leadership and has played an active role in the party's campaigns in recent years. Her decision to side with the rebels is likely to be viewed as a symbolic setback for the party leadership.

The development follows the decision of a bloc of rebel MPs to formally distance themselves from the TMC, triggering one of the biggest internal challenges faced by the party in Parliament.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Saayoni Ghosh and what recent action has she taken?

Saayoni Ghosh is a TMC MP who has joined a rebel faction that broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

What are the implications of Saayoni Ghosh joining the rebel group for the TMC?

Her decision deepens the crisis within the TMC and is considered a symbolic setback. It also raises concerns about potential additional defections from the party.

Whom did Saayoni Ghosh meet shortly after joining the rebel camp?

Immediately after joining the rebel camp, Saayoni Ghosh met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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