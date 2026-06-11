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Followed reports of 20 rebel TMC MPs supporting NDA.

Capitalized

Jhalmuri holds political symbolism in Bengal's BJP-TMC rivalry.

A seemingly casual social media post by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has become the subject of intense political discussion in New Delhi, coming on a day when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced one of its most significant setbacks in Parliament. Shortly after attending a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, Shah shared a post on X describing his experience of enjoying a popular Bengali snack. What appeared at first glance to be a routine update quickly attracted attention for its wording and timing.

In the post, Shah wrote that he had “Relished Tangy, Masaledar and Crunchy Jhalmuri at the NDA meeting.” Political observers were quick to notice that the capitalised words, “T”angy, “M”asaledar and “C”runchy, formed the acronym “TMC,” triggering speculation that the message was aimed at Mamata Banerjee’s party amid its political troubles.

TMC Faces Major Parliamentary Setback

The post came just hours after a dramatic development involving the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha. A group of 20 rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, reportedly informed Speaker Om Birla of their decision to break away from the party and extend support to the NDA.

The timing of Shah’s message immediately linked it to the unfolding political developments. While the Home Minister did not directly reference the TMC or the rebellion, many interpreted the acronym hidden within the post as a pointed political remark directed at the opposition party.

Relished Tangy, Masaledar and Crunchy Jhalmuri at the NDA meeting. pic.twitter.com/ojuNkFDlOv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 10, 2026

The use of jhalmuri, a snack closely associated with Bengal, further added to the symbolism and generated widespread discussion across political circles and social media platforms.

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Jhalmuri’s Long Association With Bengal Politics

The snack itself carries political significance in West Bengal. Made from puffed rice mixed with vegetables, spices and mustard oil, jhalmuri has frequently featured in election campaigns and political outreach efforts in the state.

During the West Bengal Assembly election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi famously stopped to eat jhalmuri at a roadside stall, a move that attracted considerable attention. Mamata Banerjee later criticised the gesture as “drama.”

Modi responded with his own wordplay, remarking that while he enjoyed the snack, the TMC appeared to be feeling the “jhal” or heat.

Against that backdrop, Shah’s latest reference to jhalmuri has been viewed by many as part of a broader political narrative surrounding the BJP’s rivalry with the Trinamool Congress.

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NDA Leaders Gather Around PM Modi

The NDA meeting itself brought together several senior alliance leaders. Among those present were BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad and Bodoland People’s Front leader Hagrama Mohilary.

Photographs and videos from the gathering showed the leaders standing around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sampled the Bengali snack.