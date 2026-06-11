Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground

'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground

Amit Shah’s jhalmuri post fuels political chatter as 20 rebel TMC MPs back the NDA, triggering fresh questions over the party's future.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah's post about
  • Followed reports of 20 rebel TMC MPs supporting NDA.
  • Capitalized
  • Jhalmuri holds political symbolism in Bengal's BJP-TMC rivalry.

A seemingly casual social media post by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has become the subject of intense political discussion in New Delhi, coming on a day when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced one of its most significant setbacks in Parliament. Shortly after attending a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, Shah shared a post on X describing his experience of enjoying a popular Bengali snack. What appeared at first glance to be a routine update quickly attracted attention for its wording and timing.

In the post, Shah wrote that he had “Relished Tangy, Masaledar and Crunchy Jhalmuri at the NDA meeting.” Political observers were quick to notice that the capitalised words, “T”angy, “M”asaledar and “C”runchy, formed the acronym “TMC,” triggering speculation that the message was aimed at Mamata Banerjee’s party amid its political troubles.

TMC Faces Major Parliamentary Setback

The post came just hours after a dramatic development involving the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha. A group of 20 rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, reportedly informed Speaker Om Birla of their decision to break away from the party and extend support to the NDA.

The timing of Shah’s message immediately linked it to the unfolding political developments. While the Home Minister did not directly reference the TMC or the rebellion, many interpreted the acronym hidden within the post as a pointed political remark directed at the opposition party.

The use of jhalmuri, a snack closely associated with Bengal, further added to the symbolism and generated widespread discussion across political circles and social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Even PM Modi's Family Has Six Siblings: Owaisi Questions SIR Form Cap On Listing Children

Jhalmuri’s Long Association With Bengal Politics

The snack itself carries political significance in West Bengal. Made from puffed rice mixed with vegetables, spices and mustard oil, jhalmuri has frequently featured in election campaigns and political outreach efforts in the state.

During the West Bengal Assembly election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi famously stopped to eat jhalmuri at a roadside stall, a move that attracted considerable attention. Mamata Banerjee later criticised the gesture as “drama.”

Modi responded with his own wordplay, remarking that while he enjoyed the snack, the TMC appeared to be feeling the “jhal” or heat.

Against that backdrop, Shah’s latest reference to jhalmuri has been viewed by many as part of a broader political narrative surrounding the BJP’s rivalry with the Trinamool Congress.

ALSO READ: US Renews Offensive Against Iran After Trump's Warning; Tehran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

NDA Leaders Gather Around PM Modi

The NDA meeting itself brought together several senior alliance leaders. Among those present were BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad and Bodoland People’s Front leader Hagrama Mohilary.

Photographs and videos from the gathering showed the leaders standing around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sampled the Bengali snack.

Before You Go

Middle East Conflict: US Launches Reported Strikes on Five Iranian Locations as Fresh Military Escalation Unfolds

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee AMIT SHAH JHALMURI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground
'Tangy, Masaledar, Crunchy': Amit Shah Has A New Meaning For TMC As Party Struggles To Hold Ground
India
‘I Miss You Didi’: Satabdi Roy Says Split With Mamata Hurts Morally & Emotionally
‘I Miss You Didi’: Satabdi Roy Says Split With Mamata Hurts Morally & Emotionally
India
Even PM Modi's Family Has Six Siblings: Owaisi Questions SIR Form Cap On Listing Children
Even PM Modi's Family Has Six Siblings: Owaisi Questions SIR Form Cap On Listing Children
India
What Caused Air India Ahmedabad Crash? Key Questions Remain As Final Probe Report Faces Delay
What Caused Air India Ahmedabad Crash? Key Questions Remain As Final Probe Report Faces Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Conflict: US Launches Reported Strikes on Five Iranian Locations as Fresh Military Escalation Unfolds
Middle East Crisis: US-Iran Military Escalation Deepens as Both Sides Exchange Fresh Strikes
Middle East Tensions: Israel Distances Itself from US Strikes on Iran, Says It Is Not Involved
US–Iran Conflict: US Military Declares Iran Operation Complete, Says Strikes Were Conducted in Self-Defence
US–Iran Tensions: Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes, Warns Commercial Vessels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget