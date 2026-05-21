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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Returns Home After 5-Nation Tour

PM Modi Returns Home After 5-Nation Tour

PM Modi signed pacts on energy, defence, and critical minerals during his five-nation tour.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in the national capital, returning from a five-nation tour during which he signed pacts on energy, defence, and critical minerals.

The prime minister embarked on his tour on May 15, visiting the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy over a course of several days.

In the UAE, India signed a series of landmark pacts spanning strategic petroleum reserves, long-term LPG supply, defence and shipping, with Abu Dhabi pledging investments totalling USD 5 billion in India.

A meeting between Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place against the backdrop of tensions still in West Asia.

During his visit to the Netherlands, India inked 17 agreements to boost cooperation in defence, critical minerals and other key sectors.

The two countries also elevated their ties to a strategic partnership after a talk between Modi and Rob Jetten, his Dutch counterpart.

The two prime ministers expressed their concern over the situation in West Asia, especially its implications for the region and beyond, caused by a fractured oil supply.

In the successive leg of the tour, India and Sweden agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership.

Modi and his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, discussed trade, technology, defence, and other key areas in a meeting.

The two nations unveiled an ambitious roadmap spanning artificial intelligence, critical minerals, innovation, trade and cultural exchanges.

In Oslo, the Indian prime minister discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as clean energy, trade, sustainability and digitalisation in separate meetings with his counterparts from Iceland, Finland and Denmark.

The prime minister held the meetings on the sidelines of the third India-Nordic Summit, holding talks with Iceland Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

India and Norway firmed up a Green Strategic Partnership, as Modi and his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Store, held a talk probing the role of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the tensions in Ukraine and West Asia.

The two leaders spoke about expanding cooperation in areas such as clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, green shipping, digital technology, space and Arctic research.

During his visit to Italy, the last leg of his tour, Modi held talks with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, elevating ties between the countries to a special strategic partnership.

Modi was conferred with Sweden's highest honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross, and Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

In Rome, Modi was conferred with the FAO Agricola Medal by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in recognition of his contribution to food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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