Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message for India’s victory in the Asia Cup T20, which invoked Operation Sindoor—India’s military offensive after the Pahalgam terror strike—prompted a sharp response from the Congress on Monday evening.

Congress leader Pawan Khera rebuked the Prime Minister for drawing parallels between cricket and the battlefield, turning the sporting triumph into a political flashpoint.

“It is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield,” Khera said in a pointed rejoinder to Modi’s post.

He added, “… (but) if you have made the comparison anyway, then you need to learn from the team. When you are close to victory, good captains do not cease fire on the orders of any third umpire.”

प्रधानमंत्री जी, पहली बात तो एक क्रिकेट मैच की तुलना युद्ध के मैदान से करना ठीक नहीं है।



प्रधानमंत्री जी, पहली बात तो एक क्रिकेट मैच की तुलना युद्ध के मैदान से करना ठीक नहीं है।

दूसरी बात, अगर आपने तुलना कर ही दी तो आपको भारतीय टीम से यह सीखने की ज़रूरत है कि जब जीत के करीब हों, तो किसी थर्ड अंपायर के कहने पर अच्छे कप्तान सीज़फायर नहीं करते।

His remarks linked directly to the opposition’s ongoing criticism of the government’s decision to halt Operation Sindoor, suggesting pressure from external powers influenced the move.

Trump’s Claims on Ceasefire Fuel Political Row

The Congress has repeatedly cited United States President Donald Trump’s public statements claiming credit for brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on 10 May. Trump announced the truce on X and days later told reporters, “I sure as hell helped settle the problem between India and Pak…”

He reiterated the claim during a meeting this month with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer. India, however, has maintained that the ceasefire was initiated at Pakistan’s request, a stance reiterated by the government on multiple occasions.

The opposition has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bowing to Trump’s “demands” despite Pakistan’s weakened position.

Congress Questions Halt of Operation Sindoor

Previously, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised further questions after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that Pakistan lost six aircraft, including five fighter jets, during the operation.

“In view of the new revelations by the Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh… why did the Prime Minister suddenly stop Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10th… where did the pressure come from…” Ramesh asked.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has also demanded that the Prime Minister confront Trump’s assertions directly and reject them publicly.

Congress leaders have linked the ceasefire decision to ongoing trade talks between New Delhi and Washington, which followed tariff hikes of 50 per cent imposed on India by Trump.

The government, however, has consistently maintained that the truce was finalised through direct communication between the Directors-General of Military Operations of both nations.

Prime Minister Modi had clarified this position in a call with Trump as early as June, rejecting the notion that the United States played a role in forcing India’s hand.