Indian Air Force Day 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations At National War Memorial, New Delhi

93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrated at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Witness farewell tributes and parades, displays honouring India’s brave air warriors.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Indian Air Force Day 2025

The Indian Air Force marks its 93rd anniversary today, commemorating decades of dedication to India’s skies. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh at the National War Memorial after paying tribute on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi interact with officials at the National War Memorial after paying tribute on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Indian Air Force personnel march proudly at the National War Memorial, New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan signs the visitor's book at the National War Memorial after paying tribute on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh also seen. (Image Source: PTI Images)
From its first operational flight in 1933 to modern missions, the Indian Air Force continues to safeguard the nation’s skies.(Image Source: PTI Images)
President Droupadi Murmu extends warm wishes to all air warriors, veterans, and their families. (Image Source: PTI Images)
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Indian Air Force Day Indian Air Force Day Celebration Celebrations At National War Memorial 93rd Air Force Day

