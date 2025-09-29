'Operation Sindoor On The Games Field': PM Modi Hails India's Asia Cup Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's cricket team for lifting the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, defeating arch-rival Pakistan in the final match on Sunday.

"#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," he wrote.

#OperationSindoor on the games field.



Outcome is the same - India wins!



Congrats to our cricketers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

India continued their flawless run in the Asia Cup 2025, to lift a record ninth Asia Cup crown. Under skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, the Men in Blue showcased all-round dominance with both bat and ball, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Pakistan Restricted to 146

Opting to bat first, Pakistan looked strong early on as openers Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) put up an 84-run stand. But once Farhan was dismissed, Pakistan’s innings unraveled dramatically.

The Indian spin trio, including Kuldeep Yadav (4 wickets), Varun Chakaravarthy (2), and Axar Patel (2) spun a stranglehold on the middle and lower order. Kuldeep’s stunning over, where he bagged three wickets, triggered a collapse from which Pakistan never recovered.

Key batters including skipper Salman Ali Agha (8) and Haris Rauf (6) failed to make an impact, while three players fell for ducks. Jasprit Bumrah (2 wickets) provided the finishing touches as Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

India’s Bowlers Execute to Perfection

Despite the absence of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India’s bowling unit executed their plans with precision. The spin-heavy attack dismantled Pakistan’s momentum after the strong opening stand, ensuring the Men in Green were left with a below-par total in the high-stakes clash.