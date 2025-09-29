'It's Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Writes Foreword For Meloni's Memoir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s memoir, 'I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles', calling her a “patriot and an outstanding contemporary leader.” The book will be released in India soon by Rupa Publications.

Modi described the memoir as Meloni’s own version of “Mann Ki Baat”, noting that it was a “great honour” to introduce her life story to Indian readers. He praised her journey as “inspiring and historic,” adding that it would strike a chord in India as “a refreshing story of a remarkable political leader.”

Reflecting on his years of engagement with global leaders, Modi wrote that Meloni’s emphasis on cultural pride and equal engagement with the world resonates with Indian values.

The memoir traces Meloni’s political career from her teenage years to her rise as Italy’s first woman prime minister. It also delves into her personal life, including her relationship with her partner Andrea, their daughter Ginevra, and her reflections on motherhood, faith, and identity.

With candid insights into her struggles and ambitions, Meloni offers readers an intimate portrait of her life and vision for Italy and Europe.