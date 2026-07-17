PM Modi Flags Off India's First Hydrogen Train: Route, Speed, Technology And Why It Matters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi launched India's first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana.

Train uses fuel cells, producing only water vapor onboard.

Pilot project tests safety, reliability on Jind-Sonipat route.

India joins select nations developing hydrogen rail technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train, marking the country's entry into a select group of nations developing hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger rail services. The train will operate on the 89-kilometre Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana under Northern Railway as part of a pilot project aimed at evaluating the technology for wider adoption.

The launch represents a significant milestone in Indian Railways' push towards cleaner transport, with the hydrogen-powered train generating electricity onboard through fuel cells instead of relying on diesel engines. Alongside the train, Indian Railways has also developed dedicated hydrogen production, storage and refuelling infrastructure to support operations.

Ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of the project in a post on X. Modi said: "India has become one of the select group of nations that have such trains. This will go a long way in ensuring that India adopts clean technology in the railway sector."

India's First Hydrogen Train Begins Operations In Haryana

The hydrogen-powered train will initially run on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana, covering a distance of 89 kilometres.



Although the train has been engineered for a maximum design speed of 110 kmph, it will operate at a capped speed of 75 kmph during the trial phase. Indian Railways said the route was selected to assess the train's safety, operational reliability and performance under regular service conditions before considering wider deployment.

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Key Stations

The service will halt at Jind Junction, Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butana Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt, Sonipat New and Sonipat, as per reports.

How Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Powers The Train

Unlike diesel locomotives or electric trains that draw power from overhead wires, the hydrogen train produces electricity onboard using a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. Hydrogen stored in high-pressure cylinders reacts with oxygen from the atmosphere inside the fuel cell to generate electricity, which powers the train's traction motors. The process does not involve combustion, producing only water vapour and heat as by-products.

The train consists of 10 coaches and is powered by a 1,200-kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. It has the capacity to carry around 2,600 passengers while connecting Jind Junction, Gohana Junction, Sonipat and intermediate stations.

Indian Railways has also incorporated multiple safety mechanisms, including hydrogen leak detectors, flame and smoke sensors, heat detectors, automatic shutdown systems, continuous ventilation, fire suppression systems and real-time monitoring visible in the driver's cab. The hydrogen refuelling station at Jind is equipped with similar safety infrastructure.

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India Joins Global Push For Hydrogen Rail Technology

With the launch, India joins countries including Germany, Japan, China and the United States in exploring hydrogen-powered rail transport.

Germany pioneered the technology with the Alstom Coradia iLint, the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train. In 2022, the train completed a record journey of 1,175 kilometres on a single hydrogen tank while operating as a zero-emission alternative to diesel services.

Before the Indian hydrogen ecosystem entered passenger service, it underwent independent safety assessment by Germany's TÜV SÜD. According to Indian Railways, the project complies with international standards, including NFPA-2 and the ISO 19880 series, along with safety regulations prescribed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

The launch also builds on India's railway electrification programme, with more than 99 per cent of the country's broad-gauge network now electrified.