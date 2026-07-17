Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre Lists 7 Bills; Women's Reservation, Delimitation Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament agenda omits reservation, delimitation, PM removal bills.

FCRA, higher education reform bills return, overcoming past resistance.

Five new bills proposed, covering tax, judiciary, MSME sectors.

The Centre has unveiled a tentative legislative agenda for the upcoming Parliament session, identifying seven bills for introduction and consideration. However, the absence of several politically significant proposals, particularly those related to women's reservation and delimitation, has emerged as a major talking point. Also missing from the list for both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide a mechanism for the removal of a sitting Prime Minister or Chief Minister under specified circumstances.

Even so, the omission does not necessarily rule out their introduction. The government retains the authority to bring any legislation before Parliament during the session, irrespective of whether it appears in the published Tentative List of Business.

130th Amendment Bill Committee To Submit Report

Although the proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill is absent from the agenda, the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining it is scheduled to meet on Friday to finalise its report, which is expected to be tabled during the session, as per reports.

The proposed legislation would allow for the removal of a Prime Minister or Chief Minister under specified conditions. It also seeks to extend similar provisions to ministers who remain in detention for more than 30 days in connection with serious offences. The proposal has generated political controversy, with parties belonging to the INDIA bloc boycotting the Joint Committee proceedings. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has been the lone exception.



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The exclusion of the delimitation bill has also drawn attention, particularly after the Centre intensified consultations with Opposition parties in an effort to secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment after falling short earlier this year.

FCRA, Higher Education Reform Bills Return

Among the bills listed for consideration and passage are two proposals that had previously encountered political resistance.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, first introduced in the Lok Sabha in March, proposes tighter oversight of foreign-funded non-governmental organisations. Under the bill, if an organisation's FCRA registration expires, is cancelled or surrendered, its foreign contributions and related assets would be transferred to a government-designated authority. The legislation was earlier put on hold amid Opposition objections during the Assembly election period.

Also returning is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which is currently before a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The proposed legislation seeks to replace multiple higher education regulators, including the UGC, AICTE and NCTE, with a single unified regulatory body. The proposal had also faced criticism from NDA ally TDP over concerns relating to the powers of states.

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Five Fresh Bills Slated For Introduction

Apart from the two returning bills, the Centre plans to introduce five new pieces of legislation during the session.

The Income-Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 aims to strengthen India's sovereign debt market and attract long-term foreign investment amid global economic uncertainties, including rising crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks to replace an existing ordinance by increasing the sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court.

Other proposed legislations include the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks stricter compliance norms and penalties for delayed registrations, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening safeguards relating to the National Flag and National Anthem, and the MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes measures to reduce payment delays for small businesses while providing states greater flexibility in establishing MSME Facilitation Councils.