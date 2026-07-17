Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths.

Four deaths linked to pre-existing conditions; no evidence of clusters.

Samples sent for sequencing; government urges public precautions.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between June 26 and July 16, prompting the state health department to step up monitoring while assuring the public that there is no reason to panic.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Veera Pandian said the four patients who died, included three from Kadapa district and one from Kakinada. They were suffering from severe pre-existing medical conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Cases Reported Across Four Districts

Between June 26 and July 15, health authorities tested 67 people for COVID-19, with 12 returning positive results. One of the patients from Kakinada was tested in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The district-wise distribution of cases is:

Kadapa: 8 cases

Guntur: 2 cases

Visakhapatnam: 1 case

Kakinada: 1 case

Officials said the first COVID-19 case of the year in the state was detected in Kadapa on June 26.

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No Evidence Of COVID Cluster

The health department said the infections have been reported from different locations and not from a single locality, indicating that no COVID cluster has emerged in the state so far.

Of the 12 confirmed cases, three patients are in home isolation, two are hospitalised, three have recovered and been discharged, while four have died.

To identify the circulating variant, five samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on July 9 for genome sequencing.

National COVID Situation

According to the state government, India has reported 339 COVID-19 cases since July 1.

Among the states and Union Territories reporting cases:

Kerala: 115

Karnataka: 64

Maharashtra: 43

Tamil Nadu: 39

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 18

Delhi: 18

Rajasthan: 12

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Government Urges Precautions

State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the government was closely monitoring the situation and had placed hospitals, doctors and healthcare staff on alert.

He urged residents not to panic and advised them to follow the health department's guidelines and take necessary precautions.