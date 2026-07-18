PM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace after India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, successfully reached orbit, marking a historic milestone for the country's space sector.

PM Modi spoke to Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka and their team over a phone call following the successful mission, in which Vikram-1 completed its final burn and deployed its payloads into a 450-km orbit.

VIDEO | Sri Harikota, Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) congratulates Skyroot Aerospace over a telephone call after India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, successfully reaches orbit, completing its final burn and injecting payloads… pic.twitter.com/lctCsAwMtu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026

The successful launch makes India the third country in the world to achieve private orbital launch capability, placing it among a select group of nations with privately built rockets capable of reaching orbit.