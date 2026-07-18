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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1

PM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1

PM Modi spoke to Skyroot Aerospace founders and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1.

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace after India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, successfully reached orbit, marking a historic milestone for the country's space sector.

PM Modi spoke to Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka and their team over a phone call following the successful mission, in which Vikram-1 completed its final burn and deployed its payloads into a 450-km orbit.

The successful launch makes India the third country in the world to achieve private orbital launch capability, placing it among a select group of nations with privately built rockets capable of reaching orbit. 

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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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