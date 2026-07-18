Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wangchuk hospitalized after 21-day fast; Bora continues protest.

Bora alleges police misconduct; other protesters face health issues.

CJP founder joins fast, demands minister's resignation.

JNU student Neha Bora has vowed to continue her indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, declaring that the protest will carry on even after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to hospital following concerns over his deteriorating health. Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site by Delhi Police on Saturday after completing 21 days of fasting. Police said the move was carried out in accordance with directions from the Delhi High Court and based on medical advice.

Despite his removal, Bora said the agitation would continue until its demands are addressed, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

Bora Alleges Police Tried To Disperse Protesters

Describing the events leading to Wangchuk's removal, Bora alleged that plainclothes personnel entered the protest site early on Saturday before a larger police contingent arrived.

She claimed officers carried Wangchuk away under the pretext of providing medical treatment. Bora further alleged that police personnel later attempted to cross the rope barricade around the fasting protesters and detain students participating in the agitation.

According to her, volunteers present at the site prevented the attempt from succeeding.

Criticising the police action, Bora said the authorities had ignored the concerns of the protesters during their three-week fast but intervened only to remove them from the site.

Appealing for public support, she said, "I appeal to all of you to come to Jantar Mantar. This movement has not ended, and it will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Please make sure this message reaches everyone."

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Without My Consent': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Issues Warning After Activist Hospitalised

Health Concerns Deepen As Fast Continues

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors reportedly expressed concern over his worsening condition. Delhi Police maintained that his transfer was carried out following medical recommendations and directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said Bora, along with fellow protesters Aameen and Manish, continued their hunger strike after Wangchuk was hospitalised.

According to ANI, protesters formed a human chain around the remaining hunger strikers to prevent them from being removed from the protest site.

Earlier, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said Bora's blood sugar level had dropped to a dangerously low level, prompting doctors to advise immediate hospitalisation and an end to her fast. The organisation also said Aameen and Manish had developed serious health complications after fasting for 20 days, according to PTI.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police

CJP Founder Announces His Own Fast

Following Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike.

Criticising the manner in which Wangchuk was removed from the protest site, Dipke said, "He is not a criminal. Why did you drag him away hiding behind sheets? He didn't want to go to the hospital. He wanted to join the Parliament march. But what these police have done- he was not a criminal. The way they took him away hidden under sheets- if you were so concerned about his health, you should have taken him with respect. In every state, in every district, set up a Jantar Mantar! And protest there just like it has been going on here for a month."

The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with examination irregularities.

The organisation has also called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the beginning of the Monsoon Session.