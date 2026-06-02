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HomeNewsIndia'If You Chop Off A Leg...': Karnataka HC Draws Attention After Judge Calls For Harsher Punishments

'If You Chop Off A Leg...': Karnataka HC Draws Attention After Judge Calls For Harsher Punishments

While refusing bail to a 23-year-old engineering student accused of sexually assaulting a former classmate, Justice R Nataraj said “law has lost its teeth” and remarked that severe penalties could encourage compliance with the law.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka High Court judge questions law's effectiveness, suggests harsher punishments.
  • Judge denied bail, suggesting offenders exploit democratic freedoms.
  • Defense argued for bail, citing time served and past allegations.
  • High Court issued notice to state, further hearing scheduled.

Remarks made by a Karnataka High Court judge while hearing a rape case have triggered a wider debate on judicial rhetoric, criminal justice and the limits of punishment in a constitutional democracy.

The controversy arose after the court refused bail to a 23-year-old engineering student accused of raping a former classmate. During the hearing, Justice R Nataraj observed that the law had become ineffective because offenders were not dealt with firmly enough and suggested that harsher punishments could act as a deterrent to crime.

The accused has been in judicial custody since early April and is facing allegations of sexually assaulting a woman who was previously his classmate.

Judge Questions Effectiveness of Existing Punishments

During the proceedings, Justice Nataraj remarked that crimes were being committed casually because offenders did not fear the consequences of breaking the law.

“Law has lost its teeth because we don’t deal with offenders firmly. If you chop off a leg or a hand, then people will, perhaps, realise to comply with law. Because we have a democracy, everybody takes advantage of it,” the judge said while hearing the bail application.

He also contrasted the situation with punishments imposed in some West Asian countries, suggesting that stricter penalties could discourage criminal behaviour.

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Defence Seeks Bail for Student

The defence argued that the engineering student had already spent nearly two months in jail for an offence he allegedly did not commit.

Counsel for the accused also pointed out that the allegations relate to an incident that allegedly took place nearly three years ago, urging the court to consider granting bail.

Responding to the plea, the judge made another pointed observation, saying, “If you eat salt, you got to drink water. Let him stay for another four-five days. Let him get used to prison. Who knows if you are punished, you may have to go back (to jail).”

The High Court subsequently issued a notice to the state government and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 8.

Allegations Against the Accused

According to police, the accused allegedly asked the woman to accompany him to an apartment on September 12, 2023, claiming that he wanted to discuss their friendship.

Investigators allege that he sexually assaulted her at the apartment.

Police said the woman initially approached the National Commission for Women before later filing a formal complaint with law enforcement authorities.

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Debate Over Judicial Language

The judge’s comments have attracted attention beyond the courtroom, with legal and public discourse focusing on the role of judicial observations in a constitutional system governed by established legal safeguards and due process.

The case itself remains under judicial consideration, with the accused continuing in custody as the High Court prepares to hear the matter again later this month.

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a Karnataka High Court judge question the effectiveness of current punishments?

The judge suggested that current punishments are not deterrent enough, leading offenders to commit crimes casually due to a lack of fear of consequences.

What was the specific incident that led to the judge's remarks?

The remarks were made during a hearing where the court refused bail to a 23-year-old engineering student accused of raping a former classmate.

What kind of punishment did the judge allude to as potentially more effective?

The judge mentioned punishments like chopping off a leg or hand, contrasting them with existing laws, and also referred to stricter penalties in some West Asian countries.

What was the defense's argument for granting bail to the accused?

The defense argued the student had already spent two months in jail for an alleged offense that occurred nearly three years prior and sought bail.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Capital Punishment Karnatak High Court
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