OPINION | How These New Vessels Will Change Naval Warfare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six stealthy, high-speed corvettes, BrahMos equipped, expected late 2028.

The recent keel laying and steel cutting ceremonies for the Indian Navy's first and second missile corvettes, held on September 17th and 18th, serve as a poignant reminder of the historical significance of Operation Trident.

This operation, executed during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, saw the Indian Navy launch a decisive offensive against the port city of Karachi, resulting in substantial damage inflicted by three Vidyut-class missile boats alongside their accompanying vessels on the night of December 3rd.

The commemoration of these events underscores the enduring strategic relevance of naval power in the region, particularly in the context of potential future confrontations with Pakistan.

Indian Navy's Next-Generation Missile Vessels

Fast forward over fifty years, the Indian Navy is poised to enhance its maritime capabilities with the introduction of the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV), which promises to be a formidable asset in the face of any challenges posed by Pakistani armed forces.

These advanced missile corvettes represent a significant leap forward in naval technology and strategy, marking the commencement of a new era in the construction of warships that are not only modern but also future-ready.

As integral components of the Indian Navy's ongoing force modernization efforts, these vessels are designed to operate effectively in both offensive and defensive roles, thereby reinforcing India's maritime security framework.

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NGMV's Weapons And Combat Systems

The NGMV, measuring 292 feet in length and displacing approximately 1437 tons, is engineered to be a high-speed combatant equipped with a sophisticated array of weaponry and systems. Among its arsenal are offensive missile capabilities, including surface-to-surface and anti-ship missiles, as well as advanced air defence systems.

The vessel will feature surveillance and fire control radars, enabling it to function seamlessly within a networked naval environment. Additionally, it will be armed with Kavach anti-missile decoys, a 76mm naval auto-cannon, 30mm rotary close-in weapon systems, 12.7mm remote weapon stations, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for targeting coastal assets.

The inclusion of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missiles and Very Short Range Air Defense Systems further enhances its operational versatility, ensuring that the NGMV is well-equipped to address a wide range of threats in contemporary maritime warfare.

NGMV's Role In India's A2/AD Strategy

The Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) will be a crucial element of the Indian Navy's Anti Access Area Denial (A2/AD) strategy, which aims to enhance maritime deterrence.

As the Indian Navy faces increasing threats from both non-littoral State and non-state actors, it is imperative to maintain control over the Indian Ocean, a vital route for global commerce. The NGMVs will play a significant role in ensuring that external powers do not destabilize this critical maritime region.

With the keel of the first NGMV being laid at Cochin Shipyard, India is poised to bolster its power projection and secure essential sea lanes in contested areas. The vessel's advanced stealth, speed, and missile capabilities will facilitate rapid responses and asymmetric warfare, thereby reinforcing India's strategic position in the Indo-Pacific. This initiative is particularly important in light of the increasing regional challenges and gray-zone threats that India faces.

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Six Missile Corvettes To Strengthen Naval Power

The NGMVs represent a significant advancement in India's naval capabilities, comprising a planned class of six anti-surface warfare corvettes equipped with advanced weaponry, including BrahMos missiles.

Designed for high-speed operations at 33 knots, these vessels will possess enhanced stealth features, such as low radar cross-section and minimized infrared, acoustic, and magnetic signatures. Their capabilities will enable effective maritime strike and anti-surface warfare, while also providing essential sea-denial functions around key maritime chokepoints and supporting local naval defence operations.

Construction Delays Push Delivery Timeline

The steel cutting and keel laying events represents a crucial phase in the assembly of the vessel. Initially, the delivery of these vessels was slated to begin in March 2027; however, unforeseen delays have pushed the timeline back to late 2028.

This ambitious program marks Cochin Shipyard Limited's foray into the construction of heavily armed, high-speed surface combatants for the Indian Navy, thereby broadening the shipyard's defence portfolio, which previously focused primarily on aircraft carriers and anti-submarine warfare vessels.

How The NGMV Programme Took Shape

The conceptualization of the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) began in the early years of the last decade. On January 2, 2015, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) issued a Request for Information (RFI) under the Buy Indian, Make in India initiative, aimed at acquiring six new missile corvettes as part of the NGMV program.

Subsequently, a Request for Proposal (RFP) was disseminated to various Indian shipyards, with the project valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion. On February 23, 2021, Cochin Shipyard Limited was given the green signal for the construction of these six NGMVs at a cost of Rs 10,000 crores, marking a significant step forward in India's naval capabilities.

On January 11, 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted approval for the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) concerning the procurement of BrahMos launchers and fire control systems specifically for the Next Generation Missile Vessels.

According to a naval official, these vessels are set to be equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors, which will greatly enhance the combat effectiveness of the Indian Navy, positioning it as a 'Future Ready and Combat Ready Force.'

A senior naval official emphasized that the construction of these ships underscores India's dedication to developing a robust and modern naval fleet, capable of navigating the intricate maritime landscape of the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

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Indigenous Defence Production

The development and manufacturing of key equipment for the Indian Navy have been accomplished entirely within the country, highlighting India's technological capabilities and aligning with the government's initiatives such as 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' 'Make in India,' and 'Make for the World.'

This self-reliance in defence production not only showcases the nation's industrial strength but also reinforces its commitment to enhancing national security. The Indian Navy's advancements serve as a clear signal to potential adversaries that the country is prepared to safeguard its maritime interests with a robust and indigenous naval force.

NGMVs And India's Maritime Reach

With the introduction of two formidable missile warships, equipped with unparalleled offensive and defensive capabilities, the Navy is poised to assert its dominance across various maritime domains, including the Indian Ocean and the strategically significant South China Sea.

These vessels are not merely additions to the fleet; they represent a significant leap in India's naval power, ensuring that the Navy remains a formidable presence wherever it operates.

Delayed Project Now Moves Into Construction

Though the contract was signed for the construction of a series of Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) three and half years ago, the project has faced delays despite the Cochin Shipyard's readiness to commence work, as it had no other orders at that time.

The shipyard, which proudly delivered India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, in September 2022, has been awaiting further projects since then. However, with the recent initiation of construction activities, the Indian Navy is now positioned to implement its Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2AD) strategy effectively.

This development not only enhances India's maritime capabilities but also sends a resolute message to neighbouring naval forces that India is preparing for a more potent Operation Trident 2.0, thereby reinforcing its strategic posture in the region.

(Ranjit Kumar is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)