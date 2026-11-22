Nainital, Nov 21 (PTI): Uttarakhand High Court has granted interim protection from arrest until November 25 to a woman accused in a case of honey trapping and extortion targeting an elderly businessman in Haldwani.

A single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra has also directed the state government to present its stance on the matter during the next hearing.

The businessman from Haldwani had filed a complaint accusing six individuals, including the woman, of orchestrating the honey trap and extorting crores of rupees.

According to the complaint, the accused coerced the businessman into meeting their financial demands by threatening to circulate his private photographs and videos on social media. The businessman claims that the accused extorted large sums of money through repeated threats and illegally occupied his property.

The businessman approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Nainital, seeking legal action against the accused and protection from further harassment and threats.

Challenging the First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with these allegations, Jyoti Singh filed a petition in the High Court requesting protection from arrest.

Following the hearing, the High Court granted Singh interim protection from arrest until November 25 and directed the state government to present its position regarding the allegations at the next hearing. PTI DPT AMJ

AMJ

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