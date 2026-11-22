Kochi: The Kerala High Court has expressed concern over the pooja timings being allegedly violated by various santhies (priests) at the Vaikom Mahadeva temple in Kottayam district and directed the TDB to take note of the matter.

A bench of justices Devan Ramachandran and Johnson John noted that despite an earlier undertaking given by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), various santhies in the temple were violating the timings of the poojas.

The observation by the bench came after perusing a report by the advocate commissioner which also stated that the poojas were being performed "according to their (santhies) whims and fancies", leading to several complaints.

"The report certainly requires to be noticed by the Devaswom Board immediately," the bench said.

The report also stated that the post of accountant at the temple was vacant from November 2022, thus forcing another watcher to be in charge, with consequent allegations of misappropriation having come up – specifically for an amount of Rs 34 lakh.

It further stated that a post of department 'Kazhakam' has been vacant for more than eight years and such work is being done by the santhies inside the 'Nalambalam'.

The advocate commissioner also claimed that instead of recognised priests, rituals were being performed by various other santhies, not authorised or recognised by the Board and requested that all vacant posts be directed to be filled up properly.

The Board assured the bench that the issues raised in the report would be looked into and the matter was listed.

The observations and direction came during hearing of a plea initiated by the court on its own regarding the status of the temple, one of the major shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and a prominent pilgrimage site.

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