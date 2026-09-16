OPINION | Beyond Boundaries: What the Next Generation Must Learn from PM Modi’s Work Ethic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi's leadership redefined governance, inspiring national resurgence.

His policies advanced infrastructure, digital growth, and a self-reliant economy.

Uttar Pradesh experienced significant development through his 'double-engine' government.

Across my decades in public service, I have witnessed India’s political landscape evolve through several eras. Yet, few leaders, in my view, have redefined governance in the way Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has.

His visionary statecraft, pursuit of excellence and dedication to national resurgence have been a source of inspiration for many, including me. As our Prime Minister celebrates his birthday, millions of citizens across the globe are extending their wishes and blessings to him.

For me, having spent a lifetime serving people as a BJP worker from Uttar Pradesh, the occasion is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to express gratitude and salute a leader whose transformative leadership, in my view, continues to propel India towards greater heights.

A Leadership Rooted In Responsibility

My personal interactions and experiences under Modi Ji’s leadership have shaped my understanding of public duty.

His guidance has always been clear: work for the last person standing in the queue. He has taught us that leadership is not about power or position, but about responsibility, discipline and devotion to the motherland.

His relentless approach to work, with every second dedicated to national progress, has been one of my greatest personal inspirations.

A Shift In Governance

Under Modi Ji’s leadership, India has witnessed what I see as a major shift in the delivery of governance.

From infrastructure development to the creation of a digital ecosystem, his vision has sought to reposition India on the global stage as a rising economic powerhouse.

The foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) has, in my view, empowered local industries, encouraged entrepreneurship and helped turn young people from job seekers into job creators.

His economic policies have combined fiscal discipline with welfare measures, with the stated aim of ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every corner of the country.

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Uttar Pradesh And The ‘Double-Engine’ Government

For Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi’s tenure has marked what I consider the beginning of an unprecedented golden era. The state, historically viewed through the lens of developmental challenges, has transformed into what I describe as the growth engine of New India under his guidance and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The double-engine government has delivered transformative projects, ranging from expressways and industrial corridors to modern airports and dedicated freight lines.

Cities such as Varanasi have witnessed what I see as a cultural and physical revival, combining ancient heritage with modern infrastructure.

Major initiatives in agriculture, manufacturing and connectivity have also contributed to making Uttar Pradesh an attractive destination for global investment and business.

A Work Ethic For The Next Generation

What makes PM Modi’s journey extraordinary, in my view, is his untiring approach to work.

His long working hours, extensive travel across the country and personal review of critical nation-building projects reflect a commitment that I consider unmatched.

This dedication carries a broader lesson for Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

To the youth of today, Modi Ji’s life offers what I believe is a practical blueprint for pursuing success. It demonstrates that obstacles can be overcome with clarity of purpose, hard work and integrity.

At a time of quick fixes and instant gratification, his example highlights the importance of patience, long-term vision and sustained effort.

Whether through embracing technology, prioritising health and fitness, or standing up for national pride, his lifestyle and choices, I believe, speak to the aspirations of today’s youth.

He encourages young Indians to dream big, continue innovating and remain rooted in the country's cultural values.

Building Towards Viksit Bharat

Under his stewardship, India is not merely dreaming of a bright future—it is actively building one, in my view.

As we celebrate PM Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, let us reaffirm our commitment to his vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat).

May Mahadev bless him with good health, long life and continued strength to lead our great nation to even greater heights.

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(Pankaj Chaudhary is an Indian politician who currently serves as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.)